We trust in the AI systems because they function faster than us, theoretically based on human data. But that is NOT information, and the high-dimensional data pattern recognition systems are trained on the flawed premise that data = info. That’s not true across disciplines, let alone within the chain of data training the system based on standards, and ‘evidence’ in any one discipline (including regulatory).

So, the appeal to authority for regulators, and the appeal to ignorance for vendors is 🤡 seriously dangerous. A black box system is attributed authority just because it’s faster than humans and handles more data than humans can keep in working memory.

I sense: You write something that’s very telling and useful IF people have the means on the regulatory level to find and reveal embarrassing mistakes. It becomes a deadly mine field when the tech determinists compete with one another to bias the technocrats and commercially captured public-private power brokers who celebrate commercial success over life on earth…. Relying on someone else’s black box system in an attempt to deliver meaningful information. Yet , it seems without a capacity to ask meaningful questions and intervene in the data hyper-modelling and manipulation Technology with real-world, information, fail safe controls, and moral fortitude, if not wisdom.

Thank you Jon: I sense you know where the Tip of the real Spear is, and raise meaningful flags.

Because we live an American life of decades-long gaslighting and population control by those who are acting for defense and intelligence purposes - theoretically on our collective behalf - and as patriotic as that might be, our autocrats seem to fall naturally short of giving us the practical capability of placing humanity in the warm embrace of ‘In God We Trust’. Because after all, those same intel and counter-intel agencies, want to ensure we fight with one another over whether there’s even a God.

But what do I know? Not much. I haven’t had the tech bro’s privilege. And they are paid for their silence.

Has anyone attended Peter Thiel’s anti-Christ events? How does he propose saving us from the logical real-world gaps in his Palantir platforms that fuel these kinds of dangerous mistakes? Our elected officials just want to keep investing in the genocide trade. If only there was a real government shut down on that, business and political Theater as usual.

We're all waiting in dreaded anticipation of the next man-made disease to be launched!

The once-honest and well-meaning British Medical Journal (just like the Lancet) now sell its recommendations to the highest bidder. Nowadays, Health has nothing to do with their corrupt Policies = PROFIT!

Now we've learned that Big Pharma is financially involved in creating diseases, via Gain of Function experiments, in order to find new market opportunities, we now have to assume that NO VACCINE is worth the risk. mRNA is the new underlying formulation that cannot be trusted and is probably linked to an international corrupt Plan to depopulate the planet.

Trump's recent 'cosy' agreement with Pfizer might be 'damage limitation', or it could be one small step in reigning in CORRUPT Big Pharma. I don't think it could be 'financially motivated back-handers' which frequently assist politicians in determining their beliefs, to suit the continuance of the highly profitable, but deadly, mRNA jab project?

Why else would Big Pharma demand continued protection from LIABILITY via the insane PREP Act.

Unjabbed Mick (UK). We live longer!

