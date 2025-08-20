JonFleetwood.com

Karen Bracken
When the Common Core Education Standards were forced on the globe (CC was not just implemented in the US) Data collection really cranked up. Collecting data was an integral part of Race to the Top and the requirement for states to get the federal money (TN sold out our kids for $535 million and they agreed to the new standards before they were written). One thing Gates was pushing at the time was baby toys that monitored baby interactions and parents. This data was to be collected and turned in to the school when the child became school age (cradle to grave data collection). I probably still have the info on this. But CC was all about massive data collection, global indoctrination and to insure that outliers (private, religious and home education) would eventually be sucked into the same system as public schools. THAT is the real reason behind the scam of "school choice." In the end there will be no real choice. Once these private schools have the voucher/scholarship money baked into their bottom line when the hammers start to fall they will get in lock step in order to keep the money flowing. I was the founder of TN Against Common Core and was well researched on this subject. YES my fellow Tennesseans......Common Core is alive and well in TN even though your elected will tell you it is not. The only thing that changed was the name......Standard writing experts Dr. Jim Milgram and Sandra Stotsky both analyzed the new TN standards back in 2015 and they said the very little TN changed was even worse than Common Core but the majority of what remained was Common Core. They changed the name and the numbering schematic but the bulk of CC remained in place and like Milgram and Stotsky said......the little that was changed was worse.

Crixcyon
If billy boy is anywhere near it, it is murder.

