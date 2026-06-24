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Areugnat's avatar
Areugnat
6h

I’ve followed Dr. Ana Mihalcea for years, so this is not new information for me, but it’s great that this is published.

Wake up, folks.

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JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
5hEdited

Look I am all about the truth movement and many big real studies confirm mass harms caused by the covid-19 mRNA experimental vaccines to mass numbers of people, but this is a fake journal making wild claims that seem designed to poison the well.

There are many indicators, including the age of the "journal," the reputation of the "scientists," the people who "peer review" the "studies," and the fact all the pictures are shown in the microscale which is 1000 times larger than the nanoscale.

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