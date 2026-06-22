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Dee's meow's avatar
Dee's meow
3h

Its financial gain over human life and suffering.

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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
3h

DO THEY HAVE AN AGENDA TO KILL US?

"If we don't stop this now, we can not only forget our republic and our freedom, but we can forget our humanity, because we will be killed by this agenda."

QUOTE FROM DR. JUDY MIKOVITS: A world-renowned microbiologist and whistle-blower, who worked with HIV, SARS, H1N1, XMRV, and exposed Dr Fauci.

Source: revelation1823.net

Thank you, Jon!

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