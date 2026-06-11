JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unjabbed Mick (UK)'s avatar
Unjabbed Mick (UK)
8hEdited

This sounds like more massive corruption and money laundering = fraud by CDC to the financial benefit of Pfizer, Moderna, etc.

Could I be imagining this as being Government establishment corruption?

Scrap Pfizer's, Moderna's, etc, shieled from Liability with the insane PREP Act.

Unjabbed Mick (UK Patriot).

Reply
Share
2 replies
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
8h

it should be quite clear now, that the govt is desperately trying to keep the poison mixers from going bankrupt. I expect Moderna to receive some too soon.

Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture