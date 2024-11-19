A groundbreaking, brand new peer-reviewed study published Sunday in Science, Public Health Policy and the Law confirms that COVID-19 jabs can be “causally linked to death.”

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

With refreshing clarity, the study spotlights the “high number of adverse event reports” connected to COVID injections that “have led to concerns over possible mechanisms of injury including systemic lipid nanoparticle (LNP) and mRNA distribution, Spike protein-associated tissue damage, thrombogenicity, immune system dysfunction, and carcinogenicity.”

The systematic review, led by epidemiologist and McCullough Foundation Fellow Nicolas Hulscher, aimed “to investigate possible causal links between COVID-19 vaccine administration and death using autopsies and post-mortem analysis.”

In addition to Hulscher, the study authors include Paul E. Alexander, Richard Amerling, Heather Gessling, Roger Hodkinson, William Makis, Harvey A. Risch, Mark Trozzi, and Peter A. McCullough.

They argue COVID shots “may be causally linked to death in some cases.”

Why Causality—Not Just Correlation—Is Important

The causality aspect is crucial because establishing a direct cause-and-effect relationship between COVID jabs and death goes beyond merely identifying a statistical correlation or association.

It provides concrete evidence that the vaccine itself, rather than unrelated or coincidental factors, directly contributed to fatal outcomes.

Without causality, links remain speculative, limiting the ability to address underlying mechanisms and prevent future harm effectively.

This level of causal proof is essential for guiding policy decisions, refining safety protocols, implementing risk stratification, and informing both public health measures and individual consent.

Autopsies Reveal High Mortality Linked to COVID Injections

Hulscher et al probed PubMed and ScienceDirect, databases providing access to biomedical and scientific literature, for autopsy and organ-restricted autopsy reports pertaining to COVID shots up until May 18 of last year.

Three different physicians independently reviewed each case, judging whether or not the COVID jab “was the direct cause or contributed significantly to death.”

The researchers initially identified 678 studies and and included 44 papers that contained 325 autopsy cases and one organ-restricted, heart-related autopsy case.

With a mean age of death at about 70 years and a mean time from injection to death at roughly 14 days, the most involved organ system was the “cardiovascular (49%), followed by hematological (17%), respiratory (11%), and multiple organ systems (7%).”

In 21 cases, three or more organ systems were involved and “[m]ost deaths occurred within a week from last vaccine administration.”

COVID shots were independently linked to 240 deaths, primarily caused by sudden cardiac death (35%), pulmonary embolism (12.5%), and other severe conditions.

The study reads:

A total of 240 deaths (73.9%) were independently adjudicated as directly due to or significantly contributed to by COVID-19 vaccination, of which the primary causes of death include sudden cardiac death (35%), pulmonary embolism (12.5%), myocardial infarction (12%), VITT (7.9%), myocarditis (7.1%), multisystem inflammatory syndrome (4.6%), and cerebral hemorrhage (3.8%).

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

Over 73% of Autopsies Link COVID Shots to Death

Hulscher and colleagues came to the startling conclusion that autopsy-confirmed cases suggest a “likely” causal link between COVID jabs and death, warranting urgent further investigation.

They write:

The consistency seen among cases in this review with known COVID-19 vaccine mechanisms of injury and death, coupled with autopsy confirmation by physician adjudication, suggests there is a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death. Further urgent investigation is required for the purpose of clarifying our findings.

Specifically, the study authors “found that in 73.9% of cases, COVID-19 vaccination was the direct cause or significantly contributed to death.”

High Likelihood of Fatal Vaccine Link Demands Urgent Action

They emphasize in their “Discussion” section how the consistency seen among cases with previously reported COVID jab serious adverse events, coupled with their known fatal mechanisms, “suggests there is a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death.”

Urgent investigation, routine autopsies, and one-year clinical monitoring are needed to prevent deaths and clarify mechanisms in COVID injection recipients.

“Further urgent investigation is required to build upon our results and further elucidate the pathophysiologic mechanisms of death with the goal of risk stratification and avoidance of death for the large numbers of individuals who have taken or will receive one or more COVID-19 vaccine in the future,” Hulscher et al recommend in their conclusion.

“Autopsies should be performed on all deceased individuals that have received one or more COVID-19 vaccines. Clinical monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine recipients is indicated for a period of at least one year after vaccination to ensure the absence of serious adverse events that may lead to death.”

For further insights into mitigating potentially dangerous spike protein production from COVID shots, see my report: “Moderna Patent Says Vitamin C May Block Spike Protein Production in COVID-19 Jab.”

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

10% OFF USE CODE 'FLEETWOOD'