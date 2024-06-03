Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), blamed unvaccinated Americans for hundreds of thousands of deaths in the country.

However, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) confirm that 37,544 deaths have been linked to the COVID-19 injection.

But fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events that do occur are ever reported to the CDC in the first place, according to a 2010 analysis submitted by Harvard doctors to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

This means there may be closer to 3,754,400 U.S. deaths linked to the COVID jab.

Moreover, scientists representing the Canada-based nonprofit ‘CORRELATION Research in the Public Interest’ have published research showing COVID shots have killed about 17 million people worldwide.

Ironically, the hearing was in part called in order to probe Fauci’s own part in funding dangerous gain-of-function experiments on coronaviruses in Wuhan, China, where the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Department of Energy acknowledge the deadly COVID pandemic likely originated.

If Fauci is to blame for funding gain-of-function experiments in China that ultimately led to the COVID pandemic, then he might be responsible for the more than 7 million reported COVID deaths worldwide.

Dr. Fauci’s new claim came during his Monday testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The former NIAID director was citing an analysis by mainstream media darling Dr. Peter Hotez, which according to Fauci “shows that, in people who refuse to get vaccinated for any variety of reasons, [are] probably responsible for an additional 200,000-300,000 deaths in this country.”

You can watch the clip below:

Fauci was responding to a question from Representative Robert Garcia (D-CA), who insinuated that those who disagree with the doctor are “unhinged.”

“Do you think the American public should listen to America’s brightest and best doctors and scientists, or instead listen to podcasters, conspiracy theorists, and unhinged Facebook memes?” Rep. Garcia asked the former NIAID leader.

You can watch Fauci’s statement in the context of Garcia’s question below:

