The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has purchased 500,000 doses of GSK’s human vaccine against H5N1 avian influenza bird flu, ArepanrixTM.

Arepanrix contains formaldehyde, a known carcinogen used in virus inactivation, and thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative linked to neurotoxicity and immune dysfunction, raising serious concerns about its safety.

The FDA insert for the drug indicates a 6-month-old died only days after receiving the shot.

The massive vaccine purchase confirms warnings from this website made since January 2024 of international efforts to orchestrate a bird flu pandemic.

“This vaccine will be used as part of Canada’s contingency planning to protect people who may be at increased risk of being exposed to the virus through animals infected with avian influenza,” a press release from the Canadian government reads.

Canada bought the half million jabs despite the current risk to the public remaining “low.”

Also despite the fact that “[t]o date, there has been no evidence of sustained person-to-person spread of the virus in any of the cases identified globally.”

Sixty percent of available doses will go to provinces and territories, while 40% will be kept in a federal stockpile for “national preparedness.”

Here are some of the most troubling aspects of the Arepanrix vaccine:

Contains AS03 Adjuvant: Includes squalene, DL-α-tocopherol, and polysorbate 80, which have been linked to autoimmune reactions and narcolepsy in past flu vaccines.

Thimerosal (Mercury) Content: Each dose contains 5 mcg of thimerosal, a mercury derivative, raising toxicity concerns.

Formaldehyde Used in Production: A known carcinogen is used in the virus inactivation process.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) Risk: Prior flu vaccines have been linked to GBS; caution advised for those with a history.

Potential for Immune-Mediated Diseases: Reported cases include polymyalgia rheumatica, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and facial palsy post-vaccination.

Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) Reported: Stroke, pulmonary embolism, corneal transplant rejection, and thyroid cancer cases noted post-vaccine.

High Rate of Adverse Reactions: 83% of adults reported injection site pain, 45% had muscle aches, and significant numbers had headaches, fatigue, and joint pain.

Narcolepsy Concerns: European studies on similar AS03-adjuvanted vaccines found a 2.9- to 14.2-fold increased risk of narcolepsy, especially in children.

Contains Egg Proteins: Potential for severe allergic reactions in individuals with egg allergies.

Limited Long-Term Safety Data: No postmarketing experience exists for Arepanrix, meaning long-term risks are unknown.

Two-Part Vaccine: Requires mixing of antigen and adjuvant before use, increasing the risk of improper preparation or contamination.

Not Proven to Prevent H5N1 in Real-World Scenarios: Effectiveness is based on antibody response, not real-world protection against bird flu in a pandemic setting.

No Safety Data on Pregnancy: Lack of human data to assess risks to pregnant women and their babies.

“Provinces and territories will make decisions on the potential use and administration of their respective vaccination programs in the context of local risk conditions, with PHAC supporting program monitoring and evaluation to adjust national efforts as needed,” the press release states.

Canada believes that “broad vaccine deployment is not recommended at this time.”

But the country is preparing for the “possible use of this vaccine by provincial and territorial public health authorities in current and potential future scenarios to protect the health of individuals at increased risk of being exposed to the virus.”

