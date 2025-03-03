Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.), a vaccine realist known for exposing the confirmed dangers of injectable drugs, has apparently voiced support for the measles vaccine.

The move has startled many of his followers.

On Sunday, Kennedy published an opinion piece with Fox News titled “ROBERT F. KENNEDY, JR.: Measles outbreak is call to action for all of us.”

His subheadline called the MMR vaccine “crucial to avoiding potentially deadly disease,” setting the tone for the entire piece.

The publication follows a measles outbreak in West Texas that has been widely reported by mainstream news outlets that promote the vaccine.

Mainstream news media outlets are owned by the same asset managers that own all of the biggest pharmaceutical companies, representing a conflict of interest when those outlets promote vaccines either through direct advertisements or indirectly through articles like Kennedy’s.

The Texas outbreak has been linked to the measles vaccine itself because it occurred after at least 80 young people were injected with the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine as part of a free vaccine clinic hosted by the South Plains Public Health District.

The jab contains a live virus—created by gain-of-function experiments—that is known to shed for weeks, meaning it is present in the bodily fluids of the vaccinated.

This means the vaccinated can spread the bioengineered virus to the unvaccinated.

Despite this, RFK Jr. on Sunday made the claim that vaccines “not only protect individual children from measles, but also contribute to community immunity, protecting those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons.”

The new HHS head didn’t mention the fact that the vaccine, administered to West Texas children before the outbreak, contains a live virus; that the vaccine virus can shed onto the unvaccinated; nor that the vaccine virus was engineered in a lab through dangerous gain-of-function (GOF) experiments, the same process used to generate bioweapons.

Department of Energy, FBI, U.S. intelligence, and congressional leaders say the COVID-19 pandemic virus was created through GOF research, raising concerns about the link between the MMR vaccine campaign in West Texas and the subsequent measles outbreak.

In his piece, Kennedy specifically mentioned HHS’ efforts to “include offering technical assistance, laboratory support, vaccines, and therapeutic medications as needed” to the Texas county, signalling the agency’s support for the MMR jab under his leadership.

“We must engage with communities to understand their concerns, provide culturally competent education, and make vaccines readily accessible for all those who want them,” his Fox publication reads.

While RFK Jr. appealed to “personal” choice when it comes to taking the shot, he went so far as to claim the drug “protect[s]” the vaccinated.

We were told COVID vaccines were protective, but overwhelming data shows that not to be the case.

For example, a June 2024 publication in the peer-reviewed journal BMC Medicine confirms the COVID shot has “no significant effect” on transmission or infection.

RFK Jr. went on: “All parents should consult with their healthcare providers to understand their options to get the MMR vaccine. The decision to vaccinate is a personal one. Vaccines not only protect individual children from measles, but also contribute to community immunity, protecting those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons.”

To be fair, Kennedy did advocate for natural means of protecting oneself from the pathogen as well, for example with vitamins and good diet.

“CDC has recently updated their recommendation supporting administration of vitamin A under the supervision of a physician for those with mild, moderate, and severe infection,” he writes. “Studies have found that vitamin A can dramatically reduce measles mortality.”

“Good nutrition remains a best defense against most chronic and infectious illnesses. Vitamins A, C, and D, and foods rich in vitamins B12, C, and E should be part of a balanced diet.”

While Kennedy’s supporters surely back his emphasis on diet and personal choice, some are dismayed by his vaccine advocacy.

Especially without informing Americans that MMR shots contain live viruses that can shed onto and potentially infect the unvaccinated, engineered through bioweapons-linked gain-of-function experiments.

