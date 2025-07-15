India’s military is now genetically engineering a component of one of the most lethal bioweapons known to man: the part of the botulinum neurotoxin (BoNT) that binds to human nerve cells.

The revelation comes as India’s biological laboratories have a documented history of safety lapses—including the 2014 buffalopox infection and a 2019 brucellosis outbreak that sickened over 3,000 people—compounded by systemic underreporting, weak regulatory oversight, and the absence of standardized certification or enforcement, especially for high-security BSL-4 labs.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

A new peer-reviewed study published last week in the Journal of Food Composition and Analysis confirms that scientists at the Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE), under India’s Ministry of Defence, have cultured Clostridium botulinum, extracted its DNA, cloned the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of botulinum neurotoxin type A (BoNT/A), and mass-produced the fragment using E. coli bacteria.

The RBD is not the entire toxin but is the very portion of the protein that allows BoNT to attach to and enter human neurons.

The researchers openly state: “The RBD is crucial for the toxin’s mechanism of action, as it facilitates binding to receptors on presynaptic nerve terminals and initiates the internalisation process.”

According to the CDC, the botulinum toxin is “one of the most lethal toxins known. Even a small amount of it can cause serious harm. The toxin attacks the body’s nerves and causes difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, and even death.”

Biolab Engineering of a Category A Bioterror Agent

To begin their work, DRDE researchers grew C. botulinum overnight in tryptone peptone glucose yeast extract broth and extracted genomic DNA.

“C. botulinum was grown overnight in tryptone peptone glucose yeast extract broth (TPGY), and its genomic DNA was purified using a QIAamp DNA mini kit following the manufacturer’s protocol,” the study reads.

They then amplified the BoNT/A RBD gene using custom primers and inserted the sequence into a pET-28b(+) plasmid vector.

This recombinant DNA was transformed into E. coli for overexpression and purification.

Using nickel-affinity chromatography, the military lab produced milligram quantities of the RBD protein.

“The RBD recombinant protein was subjected to Ni-NTA–based affinity purification… The eluted protein was analyzed on SDS-PAGE… The recombinant protein was quantified,” the researchers report.

The researchers then immunized mice and rabbits with the purified RBD fragment, generating high-titer polyclonal antibodies for a detection assay.

Dual-Use Justification: Diagnostics or Weapons Research?

The stated purpose of the work was to develop a rapid ELISA test for detecting BoNT/A in contaminated food products.

But this partial engineering of a Category A bioweapon component—performed inside a defense lab—raises serious dual-use red flags.

The RBD is the critical surface domain that determines host cell specificity.

Producing it at scale in E. coli, developing antibodies against it, and confirming its functionality in binding tests could facilitate not just detection—but reconstruction, modification, or delivery of weaponized botulinum agents.

The study offers no discussion of biosecurity oversight or containment measures, nor does it disclose the biosafety level (BSL) under which the research was conducted.

Military Funding, Civilian Risk

The research was conducted under the auspices of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India’s premier military R&D agency.

“This research was funded by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO),” the authors confirm.

DRDO has been involved in multiple biodefense initiatives, but critics argue that its growing involvement in genetic engineering of high-risk pathogens or toxin fragments crosses a dangerous line between defensive preparedness and offensive potential.

The DRDE has not commented on whether this RBD production capability could be used in combination with synthetic or recombinant BoNT light chains to reconstruct functional neurotoxins.

A Pattern of Normalizing Weapon-Grade Research

India’s work mirrors a pattern already seen in the United States, China, and Russia, where government or military labs pursue diagnostics and countermeasures against agents like anthrax, Ebola, or botulinum toxin—while simultaneously acquiring the technical ability to manufacture or manipulate those same agents.

“The binding domain is divided into HC-N and HCC subunits… The HC-C subunit is vital for binding to nerve cells and is essential for their internalization and movement within the nerve cell,” the DRDO study explains.

It is precisely this ability to bind and enter nerve cells that makes botulinum toxin so deadly.

The study shows that Indian scientists successfully engineered this domain.

India’s Ministry of Defence has therefore confirmed that its scientists are performing biolab engineering on the nerve-binding domain of botulinum neurotoxin, a classified Category A bioterror agent.

While framed as a food-safety tool, the study reveals a strategic capability to mass-produce a key functional component of one of the world’s deadliest toxins.

No biosafety protocols were disclosed, no international oversight is apparent, and this is not mere science—it is state-backed synthetic biology with global security implications.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 230,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.