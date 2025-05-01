Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Health and Human Services (HHS) has ordered the halt to deadly disease research conducted at the Integrated Research Facility (IRF), located within Fort Detrick, a U.S. Army base in Frederick, Maryland.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood

Fort Detrick has long served as the U.S. military’s bioweapons epicenter—where government scientists conducted classified gain-of-function research, aerosolized virus dispersion trials, and weaponization of deadly pathogens like anthrax, plague, tularemia, and Ebola under secretive programs such as the U.S. Army’s Special Operations Division and Project Jefferson, much of it hidden behind black budgets and shielded from congressional oversight.

The facility’s director, Connie Schmaljohn, has been placed on administrative leave, according to a Wednesday WIRED report.

IRF is a research facility within the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) and part of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

It conducts research on pathogens that are deemed “high consequence” and pose significant public health risks.

Bradley Moss, communications director for the office of research services at NIH, confirmed the pause was implemented “as a safety stand-down.”

The decision was prompted by the “identification and documentation of personnel issues involving contract staff that compromised the facility’s safety culture,” Moss said. “During the stand-down, no research will be conducted, and access will be limited to essential personnel only, to safeguard the facility and its resources.”

The 168-employee facility has been instructed by the Trump administration’s HHS, which is under Health Secretary Kennedy’s command, to stop research activities.

Michael Holbrook, associate director for high containment at IRF, disclosed in an email that all experimental work must cease by April 29 at 5 pm.

There is no reopening date at this time.

The email says the lab is ending studies on Lassa fever, SARS-Cov-2, and the mosquito-borne disease Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE).

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials were said to be padlocking freezers in biosafety-level-4 (BSL-4) laboratories, which have the highest level of biosafety containment and work with viruses that cause Marburg and other types of hemorrhagic fevers.

There are only about a dozen BSL-4 labs in North America.

IRF is one of only a few places in the world that performs medical imaging on animals infected with BSL-4 agents.

A July 2014 publication in Pathogens and Disease explains:

Scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility at Fort Detrick, Frederick, Maryland, coordinate and facilitate preclinical research on infectious diseases to develop medical countermeasures for high consequence pathogens. This facility is unique in that it is the only maximum containment laboratory in the world where conventional and molecular medical imaging equipments are incorporated into the design of the facility. This capability provides investigators with unique tools to dissect disease pathogenesis, evaluate the ability of animal models to recapitulate human disease, and test candidate countermeasures. Importantly, advanced molecular imaging has the potential to provide alternative endpoints to lethality. Using these alternative endpoints, investigators can reduce the number of animals used in experiments and evaluate countermeasures in sublethal models. With the incorporation of medical imaging modalities, a clinical laboratory modeled after those existing in hospitals, and a highly trained veterinary medicine team, IRF Frederick is uniquely suited to advance our understanding of emerging infectious diseases and to facilitate the development of medical countermeasures and clinical care paradigms previously considered impossible.

The shutdown of Fort Detrick’s high-containment biolab marks a seismic shift in U.S. biosecurity policy—signaling that under Health Secretary Kennedy, the days of taxpayer-funded bioweapons masquerading as “public health research” may finally be numbered.

But what about bird flu?

The FDA, USDA, and CDC have apparently partnered with the WHO to manufacture the next pandemic under the guise of preparedness.

While Kennedy shuts down one arm of the bioweapons machine at Fort Detrick, other federal agencies are quietly firing up another—fast-tracking bird flu vaccines, funding gain-of-function experiments, and coordinating with the WHO as if the next lab-triggered crisis is already on schedule.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood