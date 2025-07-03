JonFleetwood.com

User's avatar
The Green Hornet's avatar
The Green Hornet
8h

Did anyone think that despite Bobby doing the right thing that Sociopath #1 would just roll over?

Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
8h

Big Money needs a ROI on their investment on RNA injections. Since there are over 200 RNA research projects active, I bet there is over 50 Billion invested in these projects. Anyone got the actuate number? Why else would they find 9 Billion to inject all the children in Africa?

