Last week at the ‘Global Summit: Health and Prosperity through Immunisation in Brussels,’ world leaders pledged more than $9 billion to The Gates Foundation’s Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance for its next five-year strategic period from 2026 to 2030 called “Gavi 6.0.”

The announcement comes after HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. cut off U.S. funding to the Bill Gates-backed Gavi alliance, citing child deaths linked to the DTP vaccine, millions of reported vaccine injuries, and Gavi’s ongoing efforts to suppress dissent and ignore peer-reviewed science on vaccine harms.

It also follows the infection of 260 South African children in a Gates-funded trial injecting live tuberculosis bacteria—despite prior Gates-backed gain-of-function experiments making TB harder to control.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

“Additional donor commitments are expected in the coming months,” the Gavi press release reads.

“The Summit also resulted in US$ 4.5 billion in complementary financing unlocked from development finance institutions, up to US$ 200 million in cost savings for Gavi-supported programmes announced by vaccine manufacturers – alongside other innovation and supply commitments that will further boost equitable access to critical vaccines, and a range of private sector partnerships aimed at transforming immunisation systems in lower-income countries – including a US$ 40 million anchor commitment towards a new Innovation Scale-Up Fund,” according to the release.

Gavi 6.0 will focus on injecting half a billion children worldwide with drugs.

“Today’s commitments bring Gavi a major step closer to securing the resources it needs for Gavi 6.0, in which it hopes to protect 500 million children from preventable disease, averting between 8-9 million future deaths, protecting the world from deadly outbreaks of diseases such as cholera, mpox and Ebola through its vaccine stockpiles and unlocking US$ 100 billion in economic benefits for countries.”

The Summit was co-hosted by the European Union, Gates Foundation, and Gavi, in partnership with international education and advocacy organization Global Citizen.

It was attended by representatives of 55 donor and implementing countries, including 10 heads of state and government and 24 ministers.

Also in attendance were leaders from multilateral institutions, civil society, private sector, and the vaccine industry.

The Gates Foundation also announced a commitment of $1.6 billion, and the European Commission pledged EUR 360 million.

Moreover, the European Investment Bank (EIB) “announced an extension of its EUR 1 billion liquidity facility that can be accessed by any donor to facilitate their pledge, while Team Europe has already pledged nearly EUR 800 million for Gavi’s African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator (AVMA) to support local vaccine manufacturing.”

While Kennedy cuts ties to Gavi over vaccine deaths and medical abuse, the Gates alliance is cashing in—arming itself with billions to accelerate worldwide drug deployment, expand experimental programs, and tighten its grip on the health of half a billion children.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 230,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.