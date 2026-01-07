JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
7h

"Medication noncompliance" AKA informed consent has been demonized by the establishment, and curing that, as if it were itself a disease, is the aim of the establishment.

DARPA's Living Pharmacy research is creating devices that create drugs within the human body itself. Scary times we live in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Callabe's avatar
Callabe
5h

I hope to never need a doctor again in life. Went to our local hospital outpatient clinic today to try to sign up with a new PCP since mine retired - and found they still have a big sign up saying "Covid19 Vaccines are Safe and Effective". Not something that inspires confidence. In addition, a medical system that I used 15 years ago had a data breach a few years ago......

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture