Big Picture: DARPA’s “Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology” (N3) program pushes the boundaries of brain-machine interfaces (BMIs), promising to use light and sound to make direct communication with the brain non-invasive and widely accessible. While touted as a leap forward in neuroscience, this technology raises serious concerns about its potential weaponization, echoing past controversies like the CIA’s MKUltra program. The use of light, acoustic, and electromagnetic energy opens up alarming possibilities for covert surveillance, manipulation, and psychological operations, particularly in the absence of stringent oversight.

Focus:

DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) aims to develop “high-performance, bi-directional brain-machine interfaces for able-bodied service members,” enabling tasks like “control of unmanned aerial vehicles and active cyber defense systems or teaming with computer systems to successfully multitask during complex military missions.”

Unlike current BMIs requiring surgical implants, N3 technology is non-surgical and uses external methods such as “light, acoustic, or electromagnetic energy” to interact with the brain. DARPA states this approach “would not require surgery and would be man-portable, thus making the technology accessible to a far wider population of potential users."

N3 boasts precision: the ability to “read from and write to 16 independent channels within a 16mm3 volume of neural tissue within 50ms,” interacting with sub-millimeter brain regions.

Havana Syndrome: The potential for abuse parallels the growing concerns around anomalous health incidents (AHIs), known as ‘Havana Syndrome.’ Chairman August Pfluger, in a May 2024 hearing titled “Silent Weapons: Examining Foreign Anomalous Health Incidents Targeting Americans in the Homeland and Abroad,” stated that AHIs align with “the effects of directed, pulsed radio frequency energy.” Symptoms reported include “dizziness, headache, fatigue, nausea, anxiety, cognitive deficits, and memory loss.”

Quotes from the Hearing: Chairman Pfluger emphasized, “It is paramount that we acknowledge the gravity of the situation.” He pointed to findings from the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine, which confirmed that symptoms of AHIs were “consistent with the effects of directed, pulsed radio frequency energy.” Despite these findings, “the origins of these symptoms are still unknown and not likely to be derived from the actions of a foreign adversary,” according to intelligence assessments.

Parallels: Technologies like N3 could unintentionally—or deliberately—mimic these effects. If external energy forms like light or sound can influence brain signals, could this pave the way for covert psychological operations or mass surveillance?

Zoom Out:

DARPA’s focus on “designing algorithms for decoding and encoding neural signals” hints at a broader ambition to seamlessly access the brain’s inner workings.

The history of programs like MKUltra, where the CIA secretly experimented with mind control, amplifies concerns about transparency and accountability. In the 1950s and 60s, the CIA subjected unwitting participants to experiments involving LSD, hypnosis, and other manipulations under the guise of national security.

Claiming “national security” allows the government to classify information and shield it from public view under laws like the Espionage Act, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) exemptions, and executive orders governing classified material. This lack of transparency often limits public scrutiny and raises questions about potential misuse.

Elon Musk’s Neuralink, funded by Peter Thiel—whose ventures have ties to the CIA’s venture capital arm IN-Q-TEL—raises questions about whether private and public sectors align in developing tools that could manipulate thought or behavior.

What to Watch:

Oversight: Who ensures this technology isn’t weaponized against civilians or deployed without consent?

Deployment: How will these “non-invasive” systems be used in practice, and could they remain undetected by those targeted?

Transparency: Will DARPA and its private partners disclose safeguards to prevent misuse?

Bottom line: DARPA’s N3 program offers groundbreaking potential but also brings alarming risks. If left unchecked, this technology could lead to unprecedented invasions of mental privacy. As Chairman Pfluger noted, “We must work to ensure that those suffering these debilitating symptoms are properly cared for.” With history as a guide, the public must demand strict oversight and accountability to protect individual freedoms in the face of such powerful innovations.

