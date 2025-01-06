DARPA's 'N3' Non-Surgical Brain Tech Using Light and Sound Raises Weaponization Alarms
Military project uses external methods like "light, acoustic, or electromagnetic energy" to interact with the brain.
Big Picture: DARPA’s “Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology” (N3) program pushes the boundaries of brain-machine interfaces (BMIs), promising to use light and sound to make direct communication with the brain non-invasive and widely accessible. While touted as a leap forward in neuroscience, this technology raises serious concerns about its potential weaponization, echoing past controversies like the CIA’s MKUltra program. The use of light, acoustic, and electromagnetic energy opens up alarming possibilities for covert surveillance, manipulation, and psychological operations, particularly in the absence of stringent oversight.
Focus:
DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) aims to develop “high-performance, bi-directional brain-machine interfaces for able-bodied service members,” enabling tasks like “control of unmanned aerial vehicles and active cyber defense systems or teaming with computer systems to successfully multitask during complex military missions.”
Unlike current BMIs requiring surgical implants, N3 technology is non-surgical and uses external methods such as “light, acoustic, or electromagnetic energy” to interact with the brain. DARPA states this approach “would not require surgery and would be man-portable, thus making the technology accessible to a far wider population of potential users."
N3 boasts precision: the ability to “read from and write to 16 independent channels within a 16mm3 volume of neural tissue within 50ms,” interacting with sub-millimeter brain regions.
Havana Syndrome: The potential for abuse parallels the growing concerns around anomalous health incidents (AHIs), known as ‘Havana Syndrome.’ Chairman August Pfluger, in a May 2024 hearing titled “Silent Weapons: Examining Foreign Anomalous Health Incidents Targeting Americans in the Homeland and Abroad,” stated that AHIs align with “the effects of directed, pulsed radio frequency energy.” Symptoms reported include “dizziness, headache, fatigue, nausea, anxiety, cognitive deficits, and memory loss.”
Quotes from the Hearing: Chairman Pfluger emphasized, “It is paramount that we acknowledge the gravity of the situation.” He pointed to findings from the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine, which confirmed that symptoms of AHIs were “consistent with the effects of directed, pulsed radio frequency energy.” Despite these findings, “the origins of these symptoms are still unknown and not likely to be derived from the actions of a foreign adversary,” according to intelligence assessments.
Parallels: Technologies like N3 could unintentionally—or deliberately—mimic these effects. If external energy forms like light or sound can influence brain signals, could this pave the way for covert psychological operations or mass surveillance?
Zoom Out:
DARPA’s focus on “designing algorithms for decoding and encoding neural signals” hints at a broader ambition to seamlessly access the brain’s inner workings.
The history of programs like MKUltra, where the CIA secretly experimented with mind control, amplifies concerns about transparency and accountability. In the 1950s and 60s, the CIA subjected unwitting participants to experiments involving LSD, hypnosis, and other manipulations under the guise of national security.
Claiming “national security” allows the government to classify information and shield it from public view under laws like the Espionage Act, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) exemptions, and executive orders governing classified material. This lack of transparency often limits public scrutiny and raises questions about potential misuse.
Elon Musk’s Neuralink, funded by Peter Thiel—whose ventures have ties to the CIA’s venture capital arm IN-Q-TEL—raises questions about whether private and public sectors align in developing tools that could manipulate thought or behavior.
What to Watch:
Oversight: Who ensures this technology isn’t weaponized against civilians or deployed without consent?
Deployment: How will these “non-invasive” systems be used in practice, and could they remain undetected by those targeted?
Transparency: Will DARPA and its private partners disclose safeguards to prevent misuse?
Bottom line: DARPA’s N3 program offers groundbreaking potential but also brings alarming risks. If left unchecked, this technology could lead to unprecedented invasions of mental privacy. As Chairman Pfluger noted, “We must work to ensure that those suffering these debilitating symptoms are properly cared for.” With history as a guide, the public must demand strict oversight and accountability to protect individual freedoms in the face of such powerful innovations.
Why should we trust the powers that be now, they covered up everything possible from “ We the People”. They will do what they are told to do or they will die. The Swiss Authority has their agenda in place, do you think you can change the cult.
THANK YOU for bringing this to our attention, but who are we kidding? There will be NO meaningful oversight, NO restraint and NO holding back from fully weaponizing this technology to abuse everyone on earth except in those who wield it. It’s here; it will become our future unless we slaughter every last person who understands the technology and burn down every last research facility supporting it. We could also stop buying Teslas and using PayPal as first shots across the bow, and start refusing to take government jobs to withdraw manpower from the beast, but nobody will do that.
Personally, I’m thoroughly sick of people presenting the same old milquetoast concerns about “appropriate oversight” and “making sure new technology isn’t misused”, etc. The only purposes of these newer technologies is TO BE misused, and scratch beneath the skins of the starry-eyed scientists who opine about “curing cancer” and bringing about a paradise on earth through their research, and you’ll usually find desperately myopic and short-sighted, deeply flawed people who lie to themselves as a lifestyle and whose biggest concerns are money, status and power over nature. You will find takers, not leavers. And takers only take until there’s nothing left.
Speaking of which…… Watson and Crick’s discovery of the nature of DNA TOOK from Rosalind Franklin’s brilliant and groundbreaking work on X-ray crystallography, without LEAVING any room for acknowledgment or credit to her. Their discovery would NOT have been possible without their contribution. But because she was a woman, they felt entitled to use her brainpower and labor without credit and take the Nobel Prize without including her. And they belittled her and her groundbreaking work that they relied on, publicly and privately. Watson and Crick drive Franklin to deep depression, and she eventually died of breast cancer. It wouldn’t be surprising if her chronic poor state of mind from the constant state of psychological abuse contributed to her illness.
I know what it’s like; as a female scientist I suffered the same sort of treatment by my bosses and the male scientists over my head. It seems less bad, now, but the underlying chauvinism, hubris, greed and lack of morality within the natural human beings who comprise the community of scientists, has not gone away. It’s only leaking out sideways with the advent of new technologies that allow the people behind them to satisfy their impulses without direct observation or accountability.
Who thinks that people who lack insight, honesty with themselves and impulse control, and who are driven by a combination of insatiable curiosity and visions of personal grandeur, are going to deny themselves ultimate power, or allow anybody or anything else to stand in their way?