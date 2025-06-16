JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Dinsmore's avatar
Mark Dinsmore
4h

These people are straight up EVIL. Obsessed with ensuring the death of the people they were purportedly “elected,” more like installed, to serve.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Krissy's avatar
Krissy
4h

We know who they worship

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture