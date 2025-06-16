Democrat Governors Gavin Newsom (California), Tina Kotek (Oregon), and Bob Ferguson (Washington) on Thursday announced their states will keep recommending COVID-19 vaccines for children and pregnant women, despite U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent decision to remove those recommendations from federal guidelines.

“The Departments of Public Health in California, Oregon, and Washington all continue to recommend all individuals age 6 months and older should have access and the choice to receive currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines, with an emphasis on protecting higher risk individuals, such as infants and toddlers, pregnant individuals, and others with risks for serious disease,” a joint press release reads.

The Democrat leaders also condemned Secretary Kennedy for dismissing all members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“The unprecedented, abrupt removal of all current ACIP members less than three weeks from their next meeting is deeply troubling for the health of the nation,” the press release reads.

“Together, our states depend on the best science and knowledge available to protect public health, including scientific information about immunizations. We have grave concerns about the integrity and transparency of upcoming federal vaccine recommendations and will continue to collaborate to ensure that science and sound medicine prevail to prevent any loss of life,” Governor Newsom said.

However, CDC data confirms that COVID injections have been linked to 38,615 deaths, 220,701 hospitalizations, and 1,663,522 adverse events—but these represent less than 1% of the true numbers, if a 2010 HHS-funded Harvard doctor-led analysis is correct.

Despite the rhetoric, these governors are doubling down on a product tied to over 1.6 million reported injuries and tens of thousands of deaths—defending failed mandates in the name of “science,” while ignoring the government’s own data.

