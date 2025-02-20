BlackRock and Vanguard—two of the world’s largest asset managers, both affiliated with the World Economic Forum (WEF)—are among the top institutional shareholders of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT), the publicly traded company behind Truth Social, according to newly released financial filings.

The news follows reports from last year indicating BlackRock had participated in a landmark $6 billion Series C financing round for Elon Musk’s AI venture, xAI.

Musk and Trump share a tight-knit bond, forged through Musk’s $250 million contribution to Trump’s 2024 campaign, frequent joint appearances, and Trump’s vocal admiration, culminating in Musk’s appointment to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in Trump’s administration.

As of December 31, 2024, Vanguard Group Inc. held 9.01 million shares in DJT, accounting for 4.09% of DJT’s outstanding shares, with a market value of $246.8 million, according to Yahoo! Finance.

BlackRock Inc. followed with 3.76 million shares, representing 1.71% of the company’s stock, valued at $103 million.

In total, the two investment giants control approximately 13 million shares worth nearly $350 million.

Screenshot from Finance.Yahoo.com taken February 20, 2025

These holdings place BlackRock and Vanguard at the top of DJT’s institutional investor list, alongside other major firms such as Geode Capital Management LLC (1.48 million shares, valued at $40.6 million) and State Street Corporation (1.19 million shares, valued at $32.4 million).

According to the WEF, a future is coming in which global citizens will “own nothing” and “be happy” about it, and the United States will no longer be the world’s leading superpower.

BlackRock’s allegiance to the WEF’s agenda is significant because the asset manager owns controlling shares of thousands of companies across multiple industries, including many of those on the Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 lists.

The Forum’s programs are currently advancing the worldwide climate change narrative; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts; and population management.

Given BlackRock’s extensive history of influencing U.S. government policies through strategic investments and political engagements, its significant stake in Trump Media & Technology Group raises questions about the potential impact on both the company’s direction and President Trump’s policy decisions.

WEF Ties to BlackRock & Vanguard

Both BlackRock and Vanguard maintain longstanding ties to the World Economic Forum (WEF), an organization that has championed digital censorship and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) policies—positions that directly conflict with Truth Social’s mission of providing a platform for free speech.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, a WEF trustee, has openly advocated for corporate governance models that leverage “forcing behaviors” to align with globalist agendas.

Vanguard, while more discreet, is similarly entrenched in WEF-driven financial policies.

In 2022, Vanguard became a founding member of the Global Parity Alliance, a group “dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace,” according to a press release from the time.

Vanguard was the first asset management company to participate in the alliance, which was launched in March of that year by the World Economic Forum.

Screenshot from Weforum.org taken February 20, 2025

Institutional Influence Over Trump’s Media Venture

The revelation that BlackRock and Vanguard are major stakeholders in Trump’s media company raises questions about the influence these asset managers could exert over the platform.

Historically, these firms have used their ownership stakes in major corporations to push ESG compliance and other globalist political initiatives.

Whether their involvement in DJT will lead to pressure on Truth Social remains to be seen.

Will BlackRock & Vanguard Leverage Their Stakes?

The presence of WEF-aligned asset managers as top shareholders of DJT could have broader implications.

If history is any indication, BlackRock and Vanguard’s involvement in companies often precedes shifts in corporate policy—whether through direct boardroom influence or shareholder resolutions.

For now, Trump Media & Technology Group remains in the hands of a largely independent investor base.

But the question lingers: will BlackRock and Vanguard attempt to influence Truth Social’s direction or President Trump’s policy priorities, or are their holdings simply passive investments in a lucrative, high-profile stock?

Time will tell.

