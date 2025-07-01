Comcast’s Xfinity—the largest cable provider in the U.S.—has rolled out “WiFi Motion,” a real-time in-home motion tracking system, just as its broader data infrastructure now connects to CIA-linked surveillance firm Palantir through a new integration with Databricks, a leading enterprise AI and data platform provider.

Comcast is owned by World Economic Forum (WEF)-tied BlackRock, Vanguard, and StateStreet.

The news comes as DARPA launches a new military AI program—MAGICS—designed to predict and forecast human behavior at scale, raising fresh concerns that tools like Xfinity’s in-home motion tracking could feed future “pre-crime” surveillance systems powered by CIA contractors like Palantir.

The news also comes as the Trump administration expands Palantir’s role as the backbone of a sweeping federal effort to consolidate Americans’ personal data—raising alarm that CIA-linked surveillance tools may soon fuse government databases with private-sector sources like Comcast’s in-home motion tracking.

Without any additional cameras or sensors, the Xfinity WiFi motion system uses signal disruptions between devices to track physical movement inside your home.

Room to room, across floors, and even down to small gestures like a hand wave.

Xfinity offers motion tracking at “no extra cost,” raising red flags, because when surveillance features are free, your data and privacy are usually the real price.

CIA → Palantir → Databricks → Comcast → Xfinity → Your WiFi Router

Comcast’s data infrastructure is powered by Databricks, a major AI platform provider.

In March 2025, Databricks entered a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies, a company founded with CIA venture capital and built to serve the intelligence community.

Palantir published a press release at the time, publicizing the CIA contractor’s connection to Comcast, Xfinity’s parent company:

“Databricks, the Data and AI company, and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), the world’s leading provider of enterprise operating systems, today announced a strategic product partnership that combines Palantir’s world-class AI operating system and Databricks’ leading platform for AI, data warehousing, and data engineering. The partnership will provide an open and scalable data architecture that combines Palantir’s powerful Ontology System with Databricks’ processing scale and industry-leading data and AI platform. With battle-tested improvements for joint customers in the field, Palantir and Databricks are delivering real-time, AI-powered autonomous workflows to customers through the integration of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform and Palantir AIP. Through the combination of Unity Catalog through Delta Sharing and Palantir’s multimodal security system, joint customers will be able to unlock the power of GenAI, machine learning, and data warehousing within a secure, unified and scalable environment.” “Databricks is the Data and AI company. More than 10,000 organizations worldwide—including Block, Comcast, Condé Nast, Rivian, Shell and over 60% of the Fortune 500—rely on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to take control of their data and put it to work with AI.”

That partnership effectively embeds Palantir’s surveillance-grade AI directly into the same backend systems Comcast already relies on, placing a CIA-linked platform one layer away from the infrastructure tracking your movement at home.

Comcast Provides WiFi Motion Information to ‘Third Parties Without Further Notice’

According to Xfinity’s own disclosures, WiFi Motion data can be shared with third parties in connection with law enforcement investigations or subpoenas.

That includes timestamps, motion detection logs, and behavioral movement patterns throughout your home.

Xfinity’s website reads:

“You are solely responsible for complying with any laws applicable to your use of the WiFi Motion and your use of the services. You confirm that you are using WiFi Motion for your own lawful, residential purposes. Subject to applicable law, Comcast may disclose information generated by your WiFi Motion to third parties without further notice to you in connection with any law enforcement investigation or proceeding, any dispute to which Comcast is a party, or pursuant to a court order or subpoena.”

Now, with Palantir’s software plugged into Databricks, a CIA-born AI contractor has a technical route into the systems processing your in-home movement.

Comcast doesn’t have to contract Palantir directly.

If it activates or uses Databricks tools enhanced by Palantir’s Ontology System or military-grade analytics, then Palantir’s software could be operating inside the same backend that monitors your motion.

How Xfinity’s WiFi Motion Tracks You

Xfinity’s “WiFi Motion” feature turns your router and stationary WiFi devices—like smart TVs or printers—into motion sensors.

It detects movement by analyzing disruptions in the wireless signal between your devices.

Even small actions, like a hand wave, can trigger alerts.

Movement is logged in the Xfinity app and sent to your phone in real time.

The system works only where WiFi signals are strong and doesn’t rely on cameras.

But it does track your physical activity throughout your home, room to room, floor to floor.

Users must agree to Comcast’s privacy policy, which allows the company to share motion data with third parties, including law enforcement, without further notice.

And while the system includes settings to exclude pets under 40 pounds from notifications, the motion is still detected and stored, even if it’s filtered from your alert feed.

Palantir: The CIA’s Data Arm

Palantir was launched in 2003 with a $2 million investment from In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s venture capital arm.

For years, the CIA was its only customer.

Palantir’s Gotham platform was built with intelligence agency input and designed for surveillance and counterterrorism operations.

The company now holds massive federal surveillance contracts, including a $795 million deal with the Pentagon and a $30 million ICE contract.

Critics and whistleblowers warn that Palantir’s expanding civilian footprint is enabling a centralized surveillance regime cloaked in commercial partnerships.

Now, through Databricks and Xfinity, that regime may be one step closer to your living room.

From the Battlefield to Your Router

Palantir’s technology was purportedly designed for military battlefields and terrorist hunts.

Through its integration with Databricks, it now sits just one layer removed from the infrastructure that powers Xfinity’s domestic motion surveillance system, installed in millions of American homes.

You didn’t sign up for CIA-adjacent AI in your router.

But thanks to Comcast’s partnerships, you may already have it.

