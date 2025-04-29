JonFleetwood.com

TriTorch
13h

And Still the People Did Not See

The first to arrive were the cameras

Installed to protect both you and me

In places where we weren't that threatened

And yet the people didn't see

What followed were traffic restrictions

To keep the roads quiet and clean

The math didn't add up, or the science

But still the people didn't see

Next came the 15 minute neighborhoods

Make our lives easier, decreed

To some, it seemed like restrictions

But still the people didn't see

Then came the Digital ID

So convenient, easy and free!

Your life in one chip on a mainframe

And still the people didn't see

The cars they sold were electric

All wired to the government PC

They switched off the driving on Sundays

Yet still the people didn't see

The banks moved their money to digital

The government banned cash the next week

The ability to fly was restricted

Yet still the people didn't see

They linked up your money and profile

To the ID on the government PC

Connected it to social media

Yet still the people didn't see

Then came a new cure, a new virus

Safe and Effective, and free

They linked these jabs to your profile

And connected the government PC

When the people were locked up in cities

Policed by their digital ID

Unable to visit their loved ones

Now finally the people can see

Restricted and tracked with no money,

To go further a permit you'll need

Contained in your digital city

Oh why did the people not see?!

These steps they sold us as progress

Never looked to be quite what they seemed

If you don't ask the questions and protest

Then your children will never know FREE.

-Unknown

Author reading: https://old.bitchute.com/video/JyxR8dvkVZHk [2:01mins]

Jay Skywatcher
12h

Real mark of the beast.

