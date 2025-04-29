WEF Pushes Biometric Digital ID as Core of Global Control Grid: 'Essential' for Access to Banking, Benefits, and Society
Dystopian vision frames digital ID as the gateway to participation in society, controlled by governments and corporations.
In a recent article, the World Economic Forum (WEF) is openly pushing digital public infrastructure (DPI)—anchored by digital ID systems—as the foundation of a “connected future.”
But their own words reveal a future where governments and corporations will track, control, and commodify nearly every digital interaction under the banner of equity, security, and innovation.
If your digital ID is the key to banking, benefits, and daily life, then falling out of line with the globalist agenda means they can shut you out with a single click.
For years, the WEF has advocated for a future in which citizens worldwide will “own nothing” and “be happy” about it, and in which the United States is no longer the world’s leading superpower.
The Forum’s programs are currently advancing the climate change narrative, as well as the idea that China will be the next world superpower, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts, and population management.
The globalist group, founded in 1971, accomplishes this by partnering with top politicians from around the world, as well as international corporations, legal systems, political activist groups, and the so-called scientific community.
Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood
Here's What They're Saying in the New Article:
DPI includes “foundational elements like digital ID protocols and data exchange platforms.”
WEF calls digital ID “essential digital systems” enabling access to banking, government benefit programmes and other digital goods.
India’s Aadhaar system, a biometric ID for 1.4 billion people, is held up as the model—where access to basic services is tied to your digital identity.
They want systems that are “AI-compatible,” “XR-enhanced,” and ready for “quantum computing advancements”—meaning your ID will be plugged into and shaped by emerging surveillance technologies.
The WEF also admits: “Private sector innovation has been the first mover for widely adopted digital identity systems.” Translation: Big Tech is in the driver’s seat.
The Real Agenda
The WEF says digital ID is about inclusion.
But when your ID is required for access to jobs, healthcare, money, or even the internet, it becomes a tool of exclusion—a weapon for coercion, censorship, and total social control.
They argue that digital ID can drive GDP growth by 1-13%, but at what cost?
This isn’t just economic infrastructure—it’s infrastructure for digital authoritarianism.
They envision a future where:
“AI-powered automation” controls productivity.
“Immersive and interactive citizen engagement” means behavioral tracking in real time.
“Ethical and responsible innovation” becomes the excuse for centralized oversight of speech, thought, and access.
Bottom Line
This is a centralized control grid—branded as “public infrastructure”—that ties your identity to everything you do, everywhere you go, and everything you own.
The WEF isn’t hiding it—they’re engineering it.
Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood
And Still the People Did Not See
The first to arrive were the cameras
Installed to protect both you and me
In places where we weren't that threatened
And yet the people didn't see
What followed were traffic restrictions
To keep the roads quiet and clean
The math didn't add up, or the science
But still the people didn't see
Next came the 15 minute neighborhoods
Make our lives easier, decreed
To some, it seemed like restrictions
But still the people didn't see
Then came the Digital ID
So convenient, easy and free!
Your life in one chip on a mainframe
And still the people didn't see
The cars they sold were electric
All wired to the government PC
They switched off the driving on Sundays
Yet still the people didn't see
The banks moved their money to digital
The government banned cash the next week
The ability to fly was restricted
Yet still the people didn't see
They linked up your money and profile
To the ID on the government PC
Connected it to social media
Yet still the people didn't see
Then came a new cure, a new virus
Safe and Effective, and free
They linked these jabs to your profile
And connected the government PC
When the people were locked up in cities
Policed by their digital ID
Unable to visit their loved ones
Now finally the people can see
Restricted and tracked with no money,
To go further a permit you'll need
Contained in your digital city
Oh why did the people not see?!
These steps they sold us as progress
Never looked to be quite what they seemed
If you don't ask the questions and protest
Then your children will never know FREE.
-Unknown
Author reading: https://old.bitchute.com/video/JyxR8dvkVZHk [2:01mins]
Real mark of the beast.