In a recent article, the World Economic Forum (WEF) is openly pushing digital public infrastructure (DPI)—anchored by digital ID systems—as the foundation of a “connected future.”

But their own words reveal a future where governments and corporations will track, control, and commodify nearly every digital interaction under the banner of equity, security, and innovation.

If your digital ID is the key to banking, benefits, and daily life, then falling out of line with the globalist agenda means they can shut you out with a single click.

For years, the WEF has advocated for a future in which citizens worldwide will “own nothing” and “be happy” about it, and in which the United States is no longer the world’s leading superpower.

The Forum’s programs are currently advancing the climate change narrative, as well as the idea that China will be the next world superpower, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts, and population management.

The globalist group, founded in 1971, accomplishes this by partnering with top politicians from around the world, as well as international corporations, legal systems, political activist groups, and the so-called scientific community.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

Here's What They're Saying in the New Article:

DPI includes “ foundational elements like digital ID protocols and data exchange platforms .”

WEF calls digital ID “ essential digital systems ” enabling access to banking, government benefit programmes and other digital goods.

India’s Aadhaar system, a biometric ID for 1.4 billion people , is held up as the model—where access to basic services is tied to your digital identity.

They want systems that are “ AI-compatible ,” “ XR-enhanced ,” and ready for “ quantum computing advancements ”—meaning your ID will be plugged into and shaped by emerging surveillance technologies.

The WEF also admits: “Private sector innovation has been the first mover for widely adopted digital identity systems.” Translation: Big Tech is in the driver’s seat.

The Real Agenda

The WEF says digital ID is about inclusion.

But when your ID is required for access to jobs, healthcare, money, or even the internet, it becomes a tool of exclusion—a weapon for coercion, censorship, and total social control.

They argue that digital ID can drive GDP growth by 1-13%, but at what cost?

This isn’t just economic infrastructure—it’s infrastructure for digital authoritarianism.

They envision a future where:

“AI-powered automation” controls productivity.

“Immersive and interactive citizen engagement” means behavioral tracking in real time.

“Ethical and responsible innovation” becomes the excuse for centralized oversight of speech, thought, and access.

Bottom Line

This is a centralized control grid—branded as “public infrastructure”—that ties your identity to everything you do, everywhere you go, and everything you own.

The WEF isn’t hiding it—they’re engineering it.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood