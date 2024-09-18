In June of this year, the United Nations (UN) published a report admitting progress of its globalist ‘2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development’ plan “falls far short” of expectations.

The UN expected “full implementation” of this Agenda by the year 2030, but the report revealed only “17 percent of the SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) targets are on track, nearly half are showing minimal or moderate progress, and progress on over one third has stalled or even regressed.”

Though Agenda 2030 acknowledges universally valued notions such as peace, justice, and prosperity, critics warn against the dangers of centralized global power, excessive government intervention, and the erosion of national sovereignty and individual liberties.

The Agenda promotes ideals aligned with destructive Cultural Marxism in its focus on using global governance to tear down traditional societal norms and values, emphasizing issues such as wealth redistribution, gender roles, and social justice, mirroring the broader Marxist goal of dismantling Western society.

In one of the most powerful rebukes of the UN’s desire to control sovereign territories, the State of Louisianna enacted trailblazing legislation in May of this year blocking the globalist organization—as well as the World Economic Forum and World Health Organization—from imposing any “rule, regulation, fee, tax, policy, or mandate of any kind” on the state.

The courageous bill (SB133) likely played a part in stalling Agenda 2030’s progress.

“With just six years remaining, current progress falls far short of what is required to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” the UN lamented in an article announcing the failure. “Without massive investment and scaled up action, the achievement of the SDGs… will remain elusive.”

The UN’s Secretary-General, António Guterres, called for “stronger and more effective international cooperation to maximize progress starting now.”

WEF Demands Global Obedience to ‘Agenda 2030’

In response to Agenda 2030’s failure, the World Economic Forum (WEF), an unelected foreign body, has demanded private corporations, governments, and citizens worldwide fall in line with the plan and revealed its intentions to “mobilize” its powerful partners.

“The private sector must play a key role, together with governments and civil society, in renewing action to accelerate sustainable development,” a Monday WEF publication reads.

“For our part, the World Economic Forum mobilizes urgent public-private collaboration year-round, fostering innovative, cross-sector partnerships that tackle challenges too complex for any single entity to address alone.”

The Forum and the United Nations signed a ‘Strategic Partnership Framework’ agreement in June 2019 “outlining areas of cooperation to deepen institutional engagement and jointly accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.”

The WEF will be holding its ‘Sustainable Development Impact Meetings 2024’ September 23–27 in New York to rally its allies and “accelerate progress” regarding Agenda 2030.

The Forum’s programs are spearheading the worldwide climate change narrative, as well as promoting China as the next world superpower, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts, and population management.

The globalist group, founded in 1971, accomplishes this by partnering with top politicians from around the world, international corporations, legal systems, political activist groups, and the so-called scientific community.

The WEF’s programs are carrying out a global program it calls the “Great Reset,” after which citizens worldwide will “own nothing” and “be happy” about it.

