Texas lawmakers are considering a major shift in access to ivermectin, as State Representative Wes Virdell (R-53) on Friday introduced House Bill 3175 (HB 3175), a bill that would allow pharmacists to dispense the drug without a prescription.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

“Ivermectin should be legal to buy over the counter and I filed a bill today to authorize that,” Representative Virdell said.

“HB3175 needs your support to help make that happen. We need all hands on deck in one form or another to get this passed and signed in to law. Please reach out to your State Representative and Senator and ask them to coauthor this bill.”

You can find your local legislators here.

Reps. Nate Schatzline (R-93) and Janis Holt (R-18) are co-authoring the legislation.

If passed, the bill would override existing regulations requiring a doctor’s approval for ivermectin and establish a “statewide order” authorizing pharmacists to distribute it directly to consumers.

The Arkansas Senate recently filed similar legislation.

With HB 3175 paving the way for over-the-counter ivermectin in Texas, residents could soon have unrestricted access to a drug that multiple studies confirm has antiviral properties, including against influenza A (H5N1), the bird flu strain that global health authorities warn could spark a pandemic.

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, a medical freedom advocate who successfully treated over 6,000 COVID-19 patients, took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the bill’s introduction, thanking Rep. Virdell for his efforts.

“Texas joins the list of states fighting to ban mRNA!” she wrote. “Thank you Rep Wes Virdell! Support HB3176!”

Statewide Order to Bypass Prescription Requirements

The new Texas bill mandates that “the commissioner shall issue a statewide order authorizing a licensed pharmacist to dispense ivermectin without a health care practitioner’s prescription order notwithstanding any other law.”

In other words, once enacted, pharmacists in Texas would no longer need a doctor’s prescription to sell ivermectin to customers.

Under the bill, the commissioner’s order must also establish “written, standardized procedures or protocols for a pharmacist to follow when dispensing ivermectin” and require that pharmacists provide each patient with “instructions on the proper use of ivermectin.”

You can read the full bill below:

Hb03175i (1) 107KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Legal Protections for Pharmacists

HB 3175 provides broad legal immunity for pharmacists who dispense ivermectin under the order.

The bill states: “Notwithstanding any other law, a pharmacist may dispense ivermectin in accordance with the statewide order.”

Additionally, the legislation explicitly protects pharmacists from legal or professional consequences, as long as they act in good faith:

“Except for willful misconduct or gross negligence and notwithstanding any other law, a pharmacist acting in good faith is not criminally or civilly liable or subject to professional disciplinary action for dispensing ivermectin in accordance with the statewide order.”

This provision is aimed at shielding pharmacists from state-level regulatory actions or lawsuits related to ivermectin distribution.

Mandatory Reporting Requirements

The bill also introduces a reporting mechanism, requiring pharmacists who dispense ivermectin under the order to submit an annual report.

The legislation reads:

“A pharmacist dispensing ivermectin in accordance with the statewide order shall provide an annual written report in the form and manner the department prescribes on the number of doses of ivermectin the pharmacist dispensed in accordance with the statewide order in the preceding calendar year.”

This reporting requirement suggests that the state wants to track ivermectin distribution, although the bill does not specify whether those reports will be made public.

Bill’s Timeline for Implementation

If HB 3175 passes with a two-thirds majority in both chambers, it will take effect immediately.

Otherwise, the bill states: “If this Act does not receive the vote necessary for immediate effect, this Act takes effect September 1, 2025.”

The Texas State Board of Pharmacy and the executive commissioner are also authorized under the bill to “adopt the rules necessary to implement this section.”

What’s Next?

HB 3175 is now in the hands of Texas lawmakers, setting up what could be a major showdown over ivermectin access.

The bill would put Texas at the forefront of efforts to remove prescription barriers for the drug, directly challenging the federal government’s restrictions.

Supporters see this as a critical move to restore medical freedom, allowing Texans to access ivermectin without interference from doctors, pharmacists, or federal agencies.

The bill’s legal protections for pharmacists could also encourage more widespread dispensing, further undermining efforts to block public access.

Opponents, including regulatory bodies that have aggressively fought ivermectin’s availability, are expected to push back hard.

Federal agencies have spent years trying to suppress ivermectin as an option, despite its long history of safety and widespread use.

Texas would become a testing ground for over-the-counter ivermectin—and other states could follow.

The next steps include legislative hearings, potential amendments, and a fight over whether the bill will take effect immediately or be delayed until September 2025.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

10% OFF USE CODE 'FLEETWOOD'