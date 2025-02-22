A new bill introduced Friday in the Texas Legislature, H.B. 3176, aims to prohibit the manufacture, sale, and distribution of products developed using messenger RNA (mRNA) technology for the prevention or treatment of communicable diseases.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

The bill states explicitly: “A person may not manufacture, sell, or distribute a product developed through the use of mRNA material in the prevention or treatment of a communicable disease.”

Since the bill specifically bans mRNA products only for the “prevention or treatment of a communicable disease,” this leaves open the possibility that mRNA technology could still be used for non-communicable conditions such as cancer treatments, genetic disorders, or other chronic illnesses.

H.B. 3176, authored by State Representative Wes Virdell, amends the Texas Health and Safety Code by adding Section 431.0215, which introduces new “additional prohibited acts.”

The bill defines mRNA material as “a substance that introduces messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) corresponding to a viral protein.”

If passed, the ban would take effect September 1, 2025.

“It’s time to ban the MRNA shot!” Rep. Virdell said in a Twitter/X post. “I filed HB3176 today to do just that.”

In a follow-up post, the lawmaker went on to ask Texans to “[p]lease contact your State Representative and State Senator and ask them to coauthor.”

You can find your local legislators here.

The proposed legislation directly challenges the widespread use of mRNA-based medical products, such as Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 injections, which rely on this technology to instruct human cells to produce viral proteins.

With growing scrutiny over mRNA vaccine safety, effectiveness, and long-term impacts, this bill raises questions about how Texas will handle pharmaceutical products developed with similar gene-based technology in the future.

For example, the legislation would also prohibit mRNA shots for bird flu.

No word yet on how federal agencies, pharmaceutical companies, or the broader medical community will respond to Texas taking legislative steps against mRNA-based treatments.

But the bill’s language is clear and uncompromising—if passed, “a person may not manufacture, sell, or distribute” these products anywhere in the state.

The battle over mRNA is heating up in Texas.

Will this legislation gain traction, or will the medical and biotech industries move to block it?

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood