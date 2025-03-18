Indonesian news agency ANTARA News on Monday reported (archived) that the Indonesian Air Force, through its National Air Operations Command, is currently conducting “a 10-day weather modification operation” to manipulate rainfall.

Mainstream news headlines link weather modification with “conspiracy theories,” leaving average readers with the impression that such operations are speculative or nonexistent.

However, since Thursday, around 35.5 tons of salt (NaCl) have been dispersed across 18 flights, according to officials.

It is unclear what other chemicals are present in the substance being released into the skies above Indonesia’s citizens.

The ANTARA report confirms that official government programs, like Indonesia’s, openly acknowledge efforts to engineer weather on a large scale.

The operation is said to be for the purposes of reducing flooding in Jakarta, the country’s capital and largest city.

The announcement was made by the head of the Indonesian Air Force’s Information Service (Kadispenau), Marsma TNI Ardi Syahri, in an official TNI AU press release.

TNI AU stands for Tentara Nasional Indonesia-Angkatan Udara, which is the Indonesian Air Force.

It is the aerial branch of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, responsible for defending the nation’s airspace and conducting air operations.

Syahri indicated the weather modification operation has been underway since March 10, 2025, and will end on March 20, 2025.

The Indonesian Air Force has deployed two Cassa 212 aircraft from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta and Husein Sastranegara Air Force Base in Bandung, according to the ANTARA report.

“The aircraft have been deployed to carry salt compounds for dispersal in the sky, which is believed to trigger a reaction that helps reduce rainfall,” it reads.

TNI AU is “working with the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) to determine the optimal locations for salt distribution.”

Back in January, it was reported (archived) that around eight tons of salt were dispersed into the sky during a weather modification operation in the Greater Jakarta area.

“The weather modification operation held from Dec. 25 to 31 has successfully reduced rainfall intensity significantly in the Jakarta area,” said the Jakarta Disaster Management Agency (BPBD).

The cloud seeding operation involved 10 flights with a duration of 19 hours and 36 minutes.

Despite mainstream obfuscation, Indonesia’s military-led weather modification programs confirm that large-scale geoengineering isn’t speculative—it’s already happening.

Weather modification in the United States, primarily in the form of cloud seeding to increase precipitation, has been practiced since the 1950s.

Notable historical projects include Project Stormfury, which attempted to weaken tropical cyclones, and ongoing cloud seeding efforts in various states.

The practice is regulated by the National Weather Modification Policy Act of 1976, with activities required to be reported to NOAA.

The U.S. government has recently confirmed that airplanes are emitting particles that linger in the sky, spread for hundreds of kilometers, and alter the weather.

A new bill in Texas is aiming to ban governmental weather and climate modification activities.

