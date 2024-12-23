Louisiana has stopped promoting COVID-19, flu, and monkeypox vaccines, marking a dramatic departure from mainstream public health propaganda and emphasizing individual choice over government-led messaging.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

In a remarkable move, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has directed its employees to halt all marketing, outreach, and vaccine clinics for these shots.

According to an NPR investigation, these instructions were communicated in meetings but kept out of written policy.

Public health workers were told not to advertise vaccine availability or encourage vaccination in any capacity, instead advising individuals to consult their doctors.

A New Direction Under Governor Jeff Landry

This policy shift comes after Republican Governor Jeff Landry took office in January 2024, appointing Surgeon General Dr. Ralph Abraham and Deputy Surgeon General Dr. Wyche Coleman.

Both have publicly questioned the safety of COVID-19 jabs, unafraid to follow the science where it leads or push back against the powers that be.

In a statement to NPR, LDH framed the change as part of a broader move away from one-size-fits-all “paternalistic guidance” and “towards individual choice.”

The focus is now to empower individuals to make healthcare decisions in consultation with their providers.

A Polarized Response

The policy has sparked fierce debate.

Critics like Dr. Paul Offit of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia called it “a dangerous, dangerous thing to do,” despite U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data linking vaccines to millions of injuries, hospitalizations, and deaths.

On the other hand, supporters see Louisiana’s actions as a necessary correction to what they view as overreach in public health messaging.

They argue that coercive vaccine campaigns have eroded public trust, making this individualized approach a more sustainable model.

A National Implication

Louisiana’s decision mirrors broader national debates.

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a well-known vaccine truth-teller, as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Kennedy’s appointment has excited like minds to the prospect that similar policies could gain traction in other states, further shifting vaccine promotion strategies across the country toward individual liberty.

A Bold Experiment

Louisiana has staked its claim as a leader in rethinking public health, aligning its policies with a growing movement that prioritizes personal choice over government mandates.

In a time of heightened skepticism toward public health institutions, Louisiana’s bold approach serves as a model for reform.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood