The building from which a would-be assassin reportedly took aim and fired at former President Donald Trump on Saturday during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania was purchased by an industrial solutions company owned by a World Economic Forum (WEF)-partnered private investment firm just four months before the event.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

The structure that the now-deceased alleged assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, propped himself up on is owned by American Glass Research (AGR), a glass packaging company and subsidiary of AGR International.

In March of this year, AGR International announced it had been acquired by Indicor, LLC., a leading diversified industrial company.

Indicor is a young company, only being formed in January 2023.

Before taking the reigns as CEO at Indicor in March 2023, Doug Wright was an executive at Honeywell, a weapons manufacturer and significant defense contractor with numerous contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense and other military branches.

A press release announcing Indicor’s formation explains the move followed the November 2022 sale of a majority stake in a portfolio of industrial businesses from Roper Technologies, Inc. to funds affiliated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

CD&R is one of the oldest and most prominent private equity investment firms in the world and is ranked 11th in Private Equity International’s PEI 300 ranking of the largest private equity firms globally.

CD&R is listed as an official partner (here, here) of the globalist organization the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Screenshot from Weforum.org taken July 17, 2024

Screenshot from Weforum.org taken July 17, 2024

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

The Forum’s programs are currently advancing worldwide the climate change narrative, as well as the idea that China will be the next world superpower, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts, and population management.

The globalist group, founded in 1971, accomplishes this by partnering with top politicians from around the world, as well as international corporations, legal systems, political activist groups, and the scientific community.

The WEF’s programs are accomplishing what its founder Klaus Schwab calls the “Great Reset,” after which citizens worldwide will “own nothing” and “be happy” about it.

The Forum’s “Partners” page explains that the companies it allies with, like CD&R, “are the driving force behind the Forum’s programmes.”

The WEF’s goal of controlling the governments and corporations of the world requires a global centralization of power that is opposed to Trump’s nationalism.

This is because nationalism emphasizes loyalty and devotion to one’s own nation and prioritizes national interests and identity, while globalism promotes international collusion, forcing extraordinary power over multiple countries into the hands of a select few.

Yuval Noah Harari is a historian at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and prominent WEF contributor (here).

Recently, when asked whether he felt “concerned” by the prospect of Trump being elected again, Harari stated it would be “the death blow to what remains of the global order.”

Video Source Credit: Twitter (X)/@WallStreetSilv

Screenshot from Weforum.org taken July 17, 2024

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood