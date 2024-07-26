A brand new article published Wednesday in the peer-reviewed international journal Aesthetic Plastic Surgery confirms allergic reactions to cosmetic BTX-A (Botulinum Toxin Type-A) occur following mRNA COVID-19 jab administration.

Allergic reactions can occur with cosmetic botulinum toxin type A (BTX-A), the ingredient found in Botox.

The new study reports cases of such reactions after receiving an mRNA COVID jab.

“We report the largest case series of temporary delayed hypersensitivity reaction (DHR) with BTX-A following COVID-19 vaccination and the first cases to incobotulinum toxin A (incoBTX-A),” the study authors write.

Pfizer Inc.’s safety data—only made available by order of a Texas federal judge—show the company and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) were aware that hypersensitivity was linked to the shot before making it available to the public.

Twelve patients, mostly women aged 29-45, had facial treatments with BTX-A after receiving COVID shots.

“Ten (83.3%) were female. Ten (83.3%) patients received incoBTX-A, and two received onabotulinum toxin A (onaBTX-A). All patients had COVID-19 vaccination (mRNA vaccine) between 1 and 7 months before,” the study reads.

“The injection points were distributed over the upper third of the face, including the glabella, forehead, and crow’s feet.”

Ten patients received incoBX-A (BTX-A 150 kDa): Bocouture® (Merz Pharma, Spain, S.L.) in cases #1 and 4, and Xeomin® (Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Frankfurt, Germany) in cases #2, 3, 5-10.

The remaining two patients (16.7%, cases #11 and 12) were injected with onabotulinum toxin A (onaBTX-A): Botox ® (allergan Pharmaceuticals, Ireland).

All had swelling and redness on their faces within 24 hours.

“Within an average time of 24 h after BTX-A injection, all patients developed progressive facial swelling and erythema that were more prominent at the injection points,” according to the study.

Significantly, all patients had previously undergone the same type of BTX-A injections, but without evidence of any adverse reactions.

Moreover, none of them had a history of previous hypersensitivity reactions, and “all denied any history of injuries, use of medications, trauma, insect bites or exposure to new environmental agents in the days before and when the BTX-A injection was performed.”

All patients had received the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA COVID jab between one and seven months before the last BTX-A injection.

Patients were treated with corticosteroids and antihistamines.

The authors link the negative reaction to the COVID shot and warn clinicians to be aware of the phenomenon.

“Previous COVID-19 vaccination and the absence of new adverse events with further BTX-A injections suggest a temporary DHR,” they write. “Clinicians should be aware of the importance of immunization history and its potential post-vaccine immunogenic effects with BTX-A.”

After one year without receiving another COVID vaccination, all patients resumed cosmetic treatment with BTX-A injections, “with no new hypersensitivity reactions nor other complications.”

The authors argue the COVID jab may trigger an immune response against Botox, causing allergic reactions and reducing its effectiveness.

“A review of the literature suggests that the COVID-19 vaccine has an immunogenic nature which favors the assembly of an immune response against BTX-A,” they write. “In that regard, the immune-mediated hypersensitivity reaction would be responsible for the local and systemic inflammatory effects, which in turn would explain the absence of the muscle block effect in all of our cases. However, further immunoserological studies are needed to confirm the generation of neutralizing antibodies against BTX-A.”

