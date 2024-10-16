A study published last week in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research reveals startling findings: over 55 undeclared chemical elements were detected in COVID-19 injections from AstraZeneca, CanSino, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinopharm, and Sputnik V.

The groundbreaking analysis used Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) to uncover a cocktail including toxic elements within these vaccines.

Researchers found elements ranging from heavy metals to lanthanides, some of which have known toxic effects on human health.

The study reads: “Among the undeclared chemical elements were detected 11 of the 15 cytotoxic lanthanides used in electronic devices and optogenetics. In addition, among the undeclared elements were all 11 of the heavy metals: chromium was found in 100% of the samples; arsenic 82%; nickel 59%; cobalt and copper 47%; tin 35%; cadmium, lead and manganese in 18%; and mercury in 6%.”

The study authors highlight the known toxicities of these metals, noting, “all of those metals are associated with toxic effects on human health.”

The report states that “altogether 62 undeclared chemical elements have been found in the various products” when combining the results of ICP-MS with earlier studies.

In all brands, the researchers “found boron, calcium, titanium, aluminum, arsenic, nickel, chromium, copper, gallium, strontium, niobium, molybdenum, barium and hafnium.”

The study also emphasizes regulatory lapses, saying, “the regulations for the pharmaceutical industry worldwide are based on GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices), indicating that it is mandatory to declare all the components of the formulas and the corresponding quantities.”

According to the authors, the absence of complete ingredient disclosure represents “a very serious omission at the regulatory level.”

The study further claims that after the rollout of the COVID-19 jabs began, “death rates greatly increased worldwide and did reach into the millions.”

It concludes, “All of this amounts to a worldwide iatrogenic event — the kind caused by clinicians supposedly trying to make things better — that has already killed 0.213 ± 0.006% of the world’s population (1 death per every 470 living people) and all of this has occurred in less than 3 years.”

The presence of these undeclared elements prompts the authors to call for regulatory review and greater transparency from manufacturers.

They conclude, “It is imperative to investigate and determine the components in the COVID-19 vaccines. Because of their ‘experimental’ status, even the most basic safety protocols have been dangerously circumvented.”

Read the full study below:

