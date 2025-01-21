In a major shift toward national sovereignty, President Donald J. Trump has withdrawn the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO).

On his first day back in office, President Trump signed an executive order initiating the process, representing a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy.

It will now be much more difficult for globalist entities to coordinate, manipulate, and profit from a worldwide pandemic response, for example to H5N1 influenza bird flu, thus protecting national sovereignty and personal freedom.

The U.S. has been a founding member of the WHO since 1948.

The order calls for halting future transfers of U.S. government funds to the WHO, recalling and reassigning U.S. personnel associated with the organization, and identifying alternative partners to assume activities previously undertaken by the WHO.

This marks the second time in less than five years that Trump has disentangled the U.S. from the WHO.

The previous attempt in 2020 was reversed by President Biden in 2021.

Trump’s new executive order (EO) explained the 2020 withdrawal attempt was made “due to the organization’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states.”

But the EO added that the WHO “continues to demand unfairly onerous payments from the United States, far out of proportion with other countries’ assessed payments. China, with a population of 1.4 billion, has 300 percent of the population of the United States, yet contributes nearly 90 percent less to the WHO.”

The WHO has expressed regret over the announcement and asked the U.S. to “reconsider,” writing in a post on X (Twitter):

The World Health Organization regrets the announcement that the United States of America intends to withdraw from the Organization. WHO plays a crucial role in protecting the health and security of the world’s people, including Americans, by addressing the root causes of disease, building stronger health systems, and detecting, preventing and responding to health emergencies, including disease outbreaks, often in dangerous places where others cannot go. The United States was a founding member of WHO in 1948 and has participated in shaping and governing WHO’s work ever since, alongside 193 other Member States, including through its active participation in the World Health Assembly and Executive Board. For over seven decades, WHO and the USA have saved countless lives and protected Americans and all people from health threats. Together, we ended smallpox, and together we have brought polio to the brink of eradication. American institutions have contributed to and benefited from membership in WHO. With the participation of the United States and other Member States, WHO has over the past 7 years implemented the largest set of reforms in its history, to transform our accountability, cost-effectiveness, and impact in countries. This work continues. We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe.

President Trump elaborated on the withdrawal decision while signing the order from behind his White House desk:

U.S. AGs and Senators Against the WHO

In May of last year, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, along with a coalition of 21 other state attorneys general, vocally opposed proposed agreements that could have significantly expand the WHO’s influence over U.S. public health policies.

In a letter to then-President Joe Biden, they expressed concerns that these agreements might amend the WHO’s International Health Regulations and introduce a new “Pandemic Agreement,” potentially granting the WHO unprecedented and unconstitutional powers.

This could have enabled the WHO’s Director-General to unilaterally declare public health emergencies, infringing on U.S. sovereignty and citizens’ rights like freedom of speech and privacy.

The coalition argued that such powers should remain with the states as per the U.S. Constitution, not be delegated to an international body without proper Senate approval.

They also warned of the potential for a global surveillance system similar to China’s social credit system and criticized the WHO’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting these changes would worsen rather than mend existing issues.

In the same month, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) led the Senate Republican conference in sending their own letter to Biden calling for his administration to “withdraw its support for two international agreements being considered at this month’s World Health Assembly (WHA) that would grant greater authority to the dysfunctional World Health Organization (WHO) and potentially weaken United States sovereignty.”

“The letter highlights the WHO’s abysmal COVID-19 response and argues that the President should be focusing on badly needed reforms rather than plowing ahead with international treaties and regulations that would substantially increase WHO authority, shred intellectual property rights, and infringe freedom of speech,” a press release from the time reads.

“Some of the over 300 proposals for amendments made by member states would substantially increase the WHO’s health emergency powers and constitute intolerable infringements upon U.S. sovereignty.”

The 49 senators noted that the failure of the WHO’s pandemic response was “as total as it was predictable and did lasting harm to our country,” and that they “are deeply concerned that your [the Biden] administration continues to support these initiatives and strongly urge you [President Biden] to change course.”

“Should you ignore this advice, we state in the strongest possible terms that we consider any such agreement to be a treaty requiring the concurrence of two-thirds of the Senate under Article II Section 2 of the Constitution,” they concluded.

President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the WHO, effective immediately upon his return to office, underscores a firm stance on national sovereignty, echoing concerns raised by state attorneys general and senators about the organization’s overreach and inefficacy, particularly in light of its handling of global health crises.

The bold move signals a significant recalibration of U.S. international health policy, emphasizing domestic control over public health decisions.

