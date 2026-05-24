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Sandy's avatar
Sandy
2h

To anybody reading this who doesn’t understand that this is Covid 2.0, shame on you! We are going into what Bill Gates talked about, the next plandemic that would get our attention! Hopefully there are enough people out there who have seen through this psyop! If people stand up and refuse to comply to masks, social distancing, staying in your homes (lock downs) and taking vaccines that have been engineered to be bioweapons, they have no power! Those who are fearful and stand in line for vaccines that are engineered to maime and kill, you have decided that it is time to leave your physical body! All is good but I pray that enough of us are willing to step up and say NO, I will not Comply! The Beast system, agenda 2030 and technocracy is full steam ahead! Please pay attention, stand up and be willing to change the trajectory!!! If not, we are in for a world where freedom is not an option! Wake up people, please!!!

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
1h

Aids Diamonds Drugs and Empire is a book that outlines how AIDS was manufactured in Africa

where corporations neglected their workers in intolerable conditions

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