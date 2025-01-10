A document titled “Forest Fire as a Military Weapon” was prepared in June 1970 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service under the sponsorship of DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency).

The white paper has resurfaced amid the most destructive fire in Los Angeles, California history.

‘Project EMOTE’ is the central focus of the document, outlining a research initiative conducted under DARPA (then ARPA) and the Forest Service to weaponize forest fires for strategic military purposes.

The project studied how to manipulate the flammability of forested and jungle environments, including dehydrating vegetation, to enable large-scale combustion and destruction.

It emphasized using fires to deny concealment to enemy forces, destroy supplies and infrastructure, and create devastation comparable to nuclear impacts, as demonstrated in the U Minh Forest operation.

Project EMOTE also developed operational guidelines for initiating and controlling fires, identifying optimal weather conditions, and employing preselected ignition patterns.

This systematic exploration of environmental modification highlights a deliberate and calculated approach to leveraging forest fires as a devastating tool of warfare.

L.A. On Fire

The Palisades Fire erupted on Tuesday morning, many pointing out suspicious circumstances.

Grok, the X (formerly Twitter) artificial intelligence app, summarizes these suspicions based on user posts:

Multiple Fire Origins: There were reports of multiple fires starting in different areas at the same time, suggesting the possibility of intentional ignition. This pattern points towards arson, which could indicate a coordinated effort rather than a single accidental event.

Suspicious Timing and Location: The fire started in a backyard on a no-burn day, which is highly suspect given the wind conditions that day. This suggests that whoever started the fire did so knowing the potential for rapid spread due to the 100 MPH winds.

Arson Suspicions and Theories: Unofficial reports and social media posts mention a person of interest seen near the origin of the fire, indicating a possible arsonist who might have used an electrified mountain bike to escape. There are also theories suggesting political or personal motives behind the fire, like an unemployed firefighter or political figures being blamed.

Controversy Over Fire Management: There were allegations of mismanagement, including issues with water supply for fire hydrants and the decision to ground aerial firefighting resources, which could have exacerbated the situation.

Conspiratorial Theories: Users have suggested various motives, including disaster capitalism, where the government or associated entities would benefit from the destruction and the rebuilding process. Some have linked this to political figures or insurance companies, proposing that the fire was a calculated move to either shift public focus or to profit from insurance claims.

Ex-Newsmax and ex-OANN White House correspondent Emerald Robinson posted on the platform, hinting at sinister motives: “Your communist mayor was conveniently out of the country. Your fire equipment was conveniently sent to Ukraine. Your fire hydrants were conveniently out of water. Your home insurance was conveniently canceled before the fires. But you still don’t know what’s happening?”

Actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson’s home was destroyed in the fire while he was taping an episode of the “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Following the recording, Gibson told NewsNation he “was kind of ill at ease” while doing the show with Rogan “because I knew my neighborhood was on fire.”

He entertained the possibility of foul play.

“When I got home, sure enough, it wasn’t there,” he said. “The vehicles were gone, everything. It was completely toasted. I’ve never seen such a complete burn. It’s like someone did it on purpose to really destroy every aspect of it.”

But is there any evidence that powerful entities could exploit such techniques, either through negligence or deliberate intent, to achieve hidden agendas in situations like the Palisades Fire?

This question looms large as DARPA’s “Forest Fire as a Military Weapon” document sheds light on the strategic use of fire as a tool for destruction and control.

DARPA’s ‘Forest Fire as a Military Weapon’

The 1970 DARPA document, referenced in a Thursday X post from conservative media host Ann Vandersteel (@annvandersteel), details research into using forest fires as a strategic military weapon.

Ad0509724 7.59MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Key areas of focus include determining the flammability of various forest and jungle growths, developing methods to enhance their flammability, and creating operational guidelines for employing fire as a tool in combat scenarios.

“In 1965, the Joint Chiefs of Staff requested that the Secretary of Defense initiate research to determine the feasibility of measuring the flammability characteristics of forests and jungle growth, modifying flammability so that vegetation would readily support combustion, and developing measures to destroy large areas of forest or jungle growth by fire,” the document reads.

“This research has been conducted by the Forest Service of the Department of Agriculture, under sponsorship of the Advanced Research Projects Agency through ARPA Order 818.”

Primary research attention was “given to the flammability characteristics of jungle growth in tropical and monsoonal climates where forest fires seldom occur naturally.”

The document explained how to develop “operational guidelines that utilize input data readily available to military commanders under field conditions.”

The following conclusions were considered “directly pertinent to the JCS request”:

Forest flammability depends on the amount of dead vegetation on or near the ground surface, the moisture content of this ground-level material, and the weather at the time of burning. Forest flammability can be greatly increased by killing all shrub vegetation, selecting optimum weather conditions for burning, and igniting fires in a preselected pattern. Removal of over-head tree canopy requires the initiation of high-intensity crown fires. In many climates, crown fires are unlikely to be achieved by any environmental modification technique. However, significant military damage can be produced by forest fires of lesser intensity.

The report boldly declares that “[w]hen considering forest fires as a potential weapon,” the “greatest single superiority factor of fire as opposed to other damage-causing agents, is that under the proper circumstances fire is self-propagating.”

The admission underscores the calculated intent to exploit fire’s ability to sustain itself, making it a uniquely destructive weapon.

The document further reveals deliberate manipulation of ecosystems to amplify flammability.

It says that the Secretary of Defense was asked “to initiate programs to determine the feasibility of dehydrating jungle growth to the point where such material would support combustion, and to initiate development of operational means for determining the specific conditions under which there is the greatest probability of destroying jungle or forest growth by fire.”

Such measures, including the use of desiccation treatments, illustrate a systematic effort to transform natural environments into combustible fuel sources for military objectives.

The scale of destruction achieved through these methods is staggering.

In one operation, the U Minh Forest in Vietnam was burned over an area of more than 1,000 square miles, with the report comparing the devastation to a nuclear strike: “The damage caused by this fire was equivalent to that of a 20 megaton nuclear device.”

The calculated targeting of infrastructure and human life is also evident, as the document notes, “Crown fires will destroy or seriously damage all equipment and supplies not stored underground or in clearings at least one-half tree height from the edge of the forest.”

One of the most alarming phenomena described is the firestorm, where the report details, “Flame heights usually reach 100-150 feet... and flashes of flame as high as 500-600 feet are not uncommon.”

It adds elsewhere that “[w]ind velocities exceeding 100 miles per hour are often attained during peak firestorm development.”

The uncontrollable nature of firestorms, coupled with their sheer destructive force, paints a grim picture of the potential consequences of deploying such tactics.

The detailed research and testing described suggest a deliberate and systematic effort to develop fire into a powerful weapon of war.

These revelations raise serious questions about the ethical and environmental implications of such strategies and their possible applications beyond the battlefield.

