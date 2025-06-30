‘Long COVID’ Symptoms Occur in Vaccinated Individuals Who Never Had COVID: 'Journal of Microbiology, Immunology and Infection'
New study confirms vaccinated healthcare workers never infected with COVID still developed long COVID symptoms, raising questions as to whether the jab is to blame for the chronic condition.
A new peer-reviewed study has confirmed that vaccinated individuals who were never infected with COVID-19 are developing the same neurological and psychiatric symptoms blamed on “long COVID,” raising serious questions about whether the vaccine—not the purported virus—is the underlying cause.
Long COVID is characterized as a chronic condition that emerges after an infection with SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen said to cause COVID-19.
But the new study shows this chronic condition occurs in those who were never infected, but who were vaccinated.
Published June 23, 2025 in the Journal of Microbiology, Immunology and Infection, the study evaluated 467 healthcare workers (HCWs) from a teaching hospital in northern Taiwan.
Of the 467 individuals, 222 had no record of positive COVID infection.
Every participant had received at least three doses of COVID shots.
“Notably, all participants in this study were healthcare professionals who had received a minimum of three doses of COVID-19 vaccines (with some even having four doses) before the onset of the Omicron variant outbreak in Taiwan,” the study reads.
Yet a large number experienced long COVID-like symptoms, even among those with no history of COVID infection.
The alarming findings come as the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) has funded researchers to create more than 200 synthetic versions of what is described as the SARS-CoV-2 virus, using lab-based genetic engineering to construct novel entities not found in nature, raising future pandemic worries.
The findings also come as a recent publication in JMA Journal found a “significant increase in excess deaths after repeated COVID-19 vaccination” in Japan.
Long COVID Without Infection
In the new study, participants were divided into three groups:
Symptomatic COVID-19 (confirmed by medical record or self-report)
Asymptomatic COVID-19 (antibody-positive but never experienced symptoms)
No history of COVID-19 (no symptoms, no diagnosis, and negative for SARS-CoV-2 nucleoprotein antibodies)
Significantly, the study found no significant differences in the severity of most neurological and psychiatric symptoms across the groups, including those who never had COVID-19.
“Despite meticulous data collection, the study revealed no statistically significant differences in the severity of neurological and psychiatric long COVID symptoms across the COVID-19 status groups,” the authors wrote.
In other words, individuals who were never infected—but who were vaccinated—still developed the same long COVID symptoms, meaning the shots themselves may be the common factor.
Yet despite this glaring pattern, the authors never once considered that the vaccine could be responsible.
Nor did they attempt to investigate or rule out vaccination as a potential cause of the symptoms.
Symptoms Include Memory Loss, Fatigue, and Cognitive Dysfunction
The so-called long COVID symptoms experienced by the “never infected” included:
Memory decline
Trouble concentrating
Sleep disturbances
Anxiety
Depression
Fatigue
Cognitive dysfunction
These are the same symptoms widely attributed to long COVID, but they appeared regardless of infection status.
Even the uninfected group, with no detectable anti-nucleoprotein antibodies, reported “mild” fatigue in over 30% of cases and trouble concentrating in nearly 10%.
Memory Problems Worsened Most in Symptomatic Group—But Still Present in Uninfected
The only symptom to show a statistically significant difference between groups was worsening memory over time.
It was reported by:
24.6% of symptomatic cases
14.3% of asymptomatic
11.7% of uninfected
(P = 0.0015)
But even that raises serious questions.
Why are 1 in 9 vaccinated people who never had COVID experiencing deteriorating memory?
A Rebranding of Vaccine Injury?
All 467 healthcare workers in the study received at least three COVID-19 shots.
Most of them took mix-and-match combinations that included mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, as well as viral vector vaccines like AstraZeneca and subunit vaccines like Medigen.
The study’s own data show that people with no exposure to the virus are still developing cognitive, psychiatric, and neurologic symptoms that mirror “long COVID.”
The implication is that these symptoms may not be long COVID at all.
They may be long post-vaccine syndrome.
This distinction has massive implications for public health policy.
If the symptoms attributed to long COVID are appearing in individuals with no history of infection, the vaccine could be the culprit.
Great post. Thank you!!!
This documentary--about Covid vaccine injury--just came out. FYI. https://rumble.com/v6tot4p-why-cant-we-talk-about-this-documentary-film.html
Thank you to all the brave doctors & scientists and all the people of the world with curiosity, integrity, and strength of character who have risked so much to get this info out into the world.
The mRNA shots were/are always going to be an immunological catastrophe for humanity.
The mechanism of action (using mRNA instructions to turn one’s own cells into foreign non-self “spike protein factories”) is the primary mechanism of harm.
The primary danger of the COVID-19 mRNA injections has always been one’s own immune system’s attack response by the mighty CD8+ Cytotoxic T Lymphocyte cells (AKA Killer T-cells):
The COVID-19 mRNA injections must be recalled from the market and mRNA-based products must be banned because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
These modified mRNA-LNP COVID-19 injections, that trigger one's own immune system to attack & kill one's own formerly healthy cells (that have been instructed to produce/express foreign, non-self proteins), no matter where those cells are in the body, never should have been made available to the public in the first place.
When the (designed to be long-lasting) n1-methyl pseudouridine modified mRNA transfects one's cells, and gives instructions for the ribosomes to make & express foreign non-self proteins (such as the toxic SARS-CoV-2 spike protein), one's immune system sends the CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) to kill those formerly healthy cells that are now making & expressing non-self proteins.
It is the mission of these CD8+ CTLs to seek out and destroy any such transfected cell that is making foreign non-self proteins. That’s what they do…
Due to the biodistribution properties of the lipid nanoparticles, the encased modified mRNA can go anywhere in the body, including crossing the blood-brain and placental barriers...The LNP "delivery vehicles" traveled to different parts of the body in different people.
Expressing any foreign protein is fatal to the cell doing the expressing. The reason is, our bodies are protected by being able to distinguish ourselves from things that shouldn't be there. Anything non-self will trigger immune destruction of the cells & tissues involved.
Some people will express lots of foreign proteins in vulnerable locations. Others express less in less vulnerable areas.
The location of expression defines the adverse event: if you get foreign protein expression in your heart cells, you could get myocarditis & experience cardiac arrest; if the expression is in your brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system, you could get one or more of a variety of neurological conditions; if in your eye, possible blindness; if in your ovaries, possible infertility; if in the placenta, possible miscarriage, stillbirth, or birth defects; if in the endothelial cells that line your blood vessels, possible vascular &/or microvascular injuries like clots/microclots or the long white fibrous clots, leading to strokes, heart attacks, or pulmonary embolisms…
If the expression of foreign proteins is in your own immune cells, you could experience immune dysfunction, dysregulation, & suppression including repeated infections, immune tolerance of a pathogenic foreign protein due to antibody subclass switch to IgG4 & increased IgG4-related diseases, T cell exhaustion, interference with & suppression of innate immunity, persistent systemic inflammation, dysregulation of toll-like receptors and reduced cancer surveillance or the suppression of tumor-suppressing immune system activities & cell-signaling (increasing your risk of fast-growing and aggressive cancers)…
And more…
There's no limit to the horrible consequences of injecting into your body something that triggers your own immune system to attack & kill your own formerly healthy cells & tissues.
The public “health” agencies, the COVID “authorities”, & the “mainstream” media fraudulently marketed these experimental mRNA gene “therapy” products as “safe & effective vaccines”. Trusting people thought that they were being presented with the choice (or the mandate) as to whether or not to take a “safe & effective vaccine”…But that was/is a deceptively false “choice”…
The COVID-19 mRNA injections are NOT safe, they are NOT effective, and they are NOT vaccines.
These modified mRNA-LNP gene “therapy” injections never would have passed proper safety studies required for gene therapy products. Safety studies (including biodistribution, immunogenicity, immunotoxicity, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, shedding, long-term effects, & more) that were bypassed because of the fraudulent mislabeling as “vaccines”. (And because of the EUA & “countermeasure” designations under the Project BioShield Act & PREP Act).
NO ONE should have ever had the “choice” of taking these gene “therapy” injections because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
The danger is NOT limited to just getting more COVID “boosters”. ANY mRNA gene “therapy” product that transfects your cells and instructs those cells to produce foreign non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) will trigger an immune system attack response against your own cells & tissues (the role of the Killer T-cells is to monitor ALL the cells of the body, ready to destroy/kill any that express foreign, non-self proteins). This makes EVERY mRNA-based injected product harmful by design.
No one who took these modified mRNA-LNP COVID injections made an informed decision. Most people had no clue about what they allowed to be injected into their bodies...
Also most people still do not understand that the devastating harms inflicted upon people over the last few years was intentional:
https://rumble.com/v6qcb0y-dr.-david-martin-mar-06-2025-edmonton-alberta-replay.html