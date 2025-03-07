A bold new bill introduced earlier this week in the Iowa Legislature, House File 712 (HF 712), aims to strip vaccine manufacturers of immunity from lawsuits over injuries caused by their products.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

There have been 2,659,050 injuries linked to vaccines since the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) was established in 1990.

However, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events that do occur are ever reported in the first place, according to a 2010 analysis submitted by Harvard doctors to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

If that’s correct, then there may have been closer to 265 million injuries linked to vaccines since 1990.

The new bill, sponsored by Iowa Representative Charley Thomson (R-58), takes direct aim at the federal liability shield granted to vaccine makers under the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA), 42 U.S.C. §300aa-1 et seq.

HF 712 states that “a vaccine shall not be distributed, sold, or administered in this state unless the manufacturer of the vaccine affirmatively waives any immunity from suit for an injury arising from a design defect of the vaccine.”

This includes federal immunity protections, meaning vaccine companies could be sued directly for design flaws that lead to harm.

The bill goes further, declaring that “a manufacturer of a vaccine that is distributed, sold, or administered within this state shall be deemed to have waived any immunity to suit for injuries caused by a design defect of the vaccine, including immunity granted by the federal National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.”

In other words, simply selling or administering a vaccine in Iowa would be considered a legal acknowledgment that the manufacturer is liable for injuries caused by design defects.

Iowans can voice their support for HF 712 by contacting their local legislators here.

The legislation was introduced on March 3, 2025, and referred to the House Judiciary Committee.

A subcommittee, including Rep. Thomson, Rep. Jeff Gustoff (R), and Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell (D), reviewed the bill on March 5 and recommended its passage on March 6.

This bill challenges a long-standing legal framework that shields vaccine manufacturers from liability, a protection that has been in place since 1986 when the NCVIA was enacted.

Under federal law, vaccine injury claims are typically handled through the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), which preempts most direct lawsuits against manufacturers.

If HF 712 becomes law, Iowa would become the first state to override federal vaccine liability protections and open the door for lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies for vaccine-related injuries.

HF 712 is currently pending in the House Judiciary Committee, and its future remains uncertain.

If passed, the bill would represent a major shift in vaccine liability law, setting the stage for potential legal battles over states’ rights versus federal authority.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

SAVE 10% USE CODE 'FLEETWOOD'