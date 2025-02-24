In a stunning rebuke to the relentless vaccine propaganda championed by globalist figures like Bill Gates, a recent study—ironically funded in part by his own foundation—exposes a profound disconnect between the mainstream narrative and the sentiments of everyday Americans.

The findings follow California Governor Gavin Newsom’s December proclamation of a State of Emergency in response to H5N1 avian influenza “bird flu.”

Gates has been funding risky gain-of-function experiments on H5N1 avian influenza viruses at California’s Scripps Research, making them more dangerous to humans and potentially causing another pandemic.

Department of Energy, FBI, U.S. intelligence, and congressional leaders say the COVID-19 pandemic virus was manmade, as is the bird flu pathogen.

Conducted in 2022 among California elementary school personnel, the new survey, titled Attitudes of California School Personnel on Potential COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates and State Law SB277, reveals that a staggering 74% of respondents do not believe their schools have the authority to enforce vaccine requirements by denying medical exemptions.

This finding, buried in a report published in Vaccine on February 21, 2025, suggests a deep-seated skepticism toward coercive jab policies—a sentiment that flies in the face of the Gates-driven push for universal vaccination.

The study, led by Matthew Z. Dudley of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, surveyed 122 school workers—principals, registrars, health clerks, and nurses—who interact directly with parents on immunization requirements.

Far from the compliant foot soldiers of vaccine orthodoxy one might expect, these individuals expressed significant unease with the system they’re tasked to uphold.

The bombshell statistic—“Only one-quarter (26%) of respondents reported that their school had someone with the authority to deny a medical exemption request”—underscores a systemic reluctance to challenge questionable vaccine practices.

This reluctance, some might argue, reflects a broader public distrust of the jab mandates Gates and his ilk have tirelessly promoted.

A Majority Rejects the Vaccine Regime

The numbers don’t lie: 74% of these school personnel—average Americans on the front lines of education—effectively reject the notion that schools should wield unchecked power to enforce vaccine compliance.

“Many school personnel thought no one at the school had the authority to deny medical exemptions,” the study notes, hinting at a workforce either unwilling or unable to toe the line of authoritarian health policies.

This might not just be bureaucratic confusion, but a quiet rebellion against a narrative that insists everyone trusts and wants the jabs.

Dig deeper, and the findings get even more explosive.

“More than one-third (37%) of respondents opposed immunization requirements” because “they go against freedom of choice and because parents know what is best for their children,” the report states verbatim.

That’s 37% openly defying the core premise of mandates—hardly the unanimous support Gates and his media machine would have us believe exists.

Worse still for the vaccine evangelists, “41% thought parents should be allowed to send their children to school even if unvaccinated.”

Nearly half of these school workers are ready to let unjabbed kids walk through the doors—a statistic that obliterates the myth of a pro-vaccine consensus.

Vaccine Doubts Run Deep

The study doesn’t stop at policy rejection—it exposes a wellspring of doubt about the jabs themselves.

“Almost half (42%) of respondents were concerned that children’s immune systems could be weakened by too many shots,” the authors admit, echoing a fear long dismissed as fringe by the mainstream.

Even more damning, “nearly one-third of respondents thought immunizations do more harm than good (32%)”—a direct quote that should send shivers down the spine of any vaccine propagandist.

And 28% “did not think vaccines strengthen the immune system,” further unraveling the sacred cow of vaccine efficacy.

These aren’t random internet skeptics; they’re school staff—principals, nurses, clerks—entrusted with children’s welfare.

Their doubts mirror a broader unease among Americans, one that Gates’ billions in PR funding can’t seem to suppress.

The study even acknowledges this tension: “Many school personnel harbor vaccine misconceptions, and some do not support the very school immunization requirements which they are tasked with implementing and enforcing.”

If the enforcers don’t buy the product, why should anyone else?

Gates’ Own Study Undermines His Agenda

The irony is rich: this research, partially backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation—a global juggernaut in vaccine advocacy—delivers a gut punch to its own agenda.

Gates has spent decades and untold millions positioning himself as the world’s vaccine messiah, yet here’s a study his money helped fund, revealing that the people on the ground aren’t drinking the Kool-Aid.

“Among our sample of California schools, many personnel working with parents on meeting immunization requirements… had vaccine concerns,” the report confesses.

That’s not a minor footnote—it’s a glaring signal that the average American isn’t buying what Gates is selling.

The 26% figure—“Only one-quarter (26%) of respondents reported that their school had someone with the authority to deny a medical exemption request”—stands as a monument to this disconnect.

It’s not just that 74% disagree; it’s that this majority includes those who see through the veneer of control.

“If many school personnel do not believe anyone at their school has the authority to deny medical exemptions as our data suggest, many of these questionable medical exemptions will go unchecked,” the study warns.

This isn’t incompetence—it’s a refusal to play along with a system they don’t trust.

COVID Mandates: Dead on Arrival

The study’s timing adds another layer of intrigue.

Conducted in 2022, after the initial COVID chaos subsided, it gauged attitudes toward potential COVID-19 vaccine mandates for kids—a pet project of Gates and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Yet, “almost half of respondents supported making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for children in elementary (43%), middle (44%), and high (49%) schools,” meaning a majority (57%, 56%, and 51%, respectively) did not support them.

“More than half of surveyed school personnel did not support COVID-19 vaccine school mandates at any age,” the authors note, driving home the point: even in liberal California, the jab push is faltering.

This resistance isn’t theoretical.

“It would be hard to implement or enforce a COVID-19 mandate for elementary school children,” said 72% of respondents, with 65% expecting “a lot of pushback from parents.”

For high school mandates, 50% foresaw parental revolt.

These workers know their communities—and they’re signaling that the vaccine steamroller has hit a brick wall.

The Bigger Picture

What does this all mean?

The mainstream narrative—pumped out by Gates-funded outlets and echoed by compliant politicians—claims near-universal trust in vaccines.

But this study, straight from the horse’s mouth, tells a different story.

Three-quarters of school personnel rejecting mandate authority, over a third opposing requirements outright, and nearly half doubting the jabs’ safety—this isn’t a fringe uprising; it’s a groundswell.

“The findings illuminate a threat to the implementation and enforcement of immunization requirements in CA,” the study concludes, but it’s more than that.

It’s proof that the propaganda is failing where it matters most: with the people.

Bill Gates may have the cash and the clout, but he doesn’t have the hearts of America’s school workers.

And if they don’t trust the jabs—or the system pushing them—why should anyone else?

This study isn’t just data; it’s a detonation of the vaccine myth, courtesy of the very man who’s spent a fortune building it.

