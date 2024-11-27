A new study published online Sunday ahead of print in the peer-reviewed journal Academic Forensic Pathology confirms there is sufficient information to “ascribe a causal role” to COVID-19 jabs and seizure deaths.

Establishing causality between COVID vaccines and death is vital for moving beyond speculative associations to concrete evidence, enabling targeted safety measures, informed consent, refined policies, and effective prevention of future harm.

Credentials

Academic Forensic Pathology is published by the National Association of Medical Examiners and supported by SAGE Publications.

The study author, Joseph A. Prahlow, MD, is a board-certified forensic pathologist and Clinical Professor in the Department of Pathology, with extensive training that includes an MD from Indiana University, a residency in anatomic and clinical pathology at Wake Forest University, and a fellowship in forensic pathology at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Dr. Prahlow begins by describing how “[a]dverse effects following vaccination are well-known” and that “some may be severe or even lethal.”

This is “[p]articularly with regard to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccinations.”

Prahlow notes how the COVID jabs were “fast-tracked,” meaning it is now “incumbent upon the medical community to be diligent in identifying potential vaccine-associated adverse events.”

Stressing informed consent, the forensic pathologist wants physicians and patients to be able to “make truly informed decisions when considering the risks versus benefits of vaccination.”

Study Details

The objective of the study was to “provide an in-depth discussion about post-vaccination seizures, particularly with regard to COVID-19 vaccinations.”

The retrospective review analyzed two cases of death deemed to be the result of new-onset seizures.

In each case, the seizures “began shortly following vaccination.”

The subjects examined included one death that was certified by the primary care physician “without implicating the recent COVID-19 vaccination.”

In the other death, the deceased individual had recently received both a COVID shot and an influenza jab.

A medical examiner certified that the injections “were considered to be contributory to death.”

Call to Action & COVID Jab ‘Causal Role’ in Seizure Deaths

Dr. Prahlow called for forensic pathologists evaluating vaccine-related seizure deaths to rule out other causes of death.

He believes causality is supported by a temporal link between the deaths and the jabs, underscoring the absence of alternative explanations and similar cases in medical literature.

“When attempting to determine whether or not a seizure-related death is due to a vaccine-induced new-onset seizure disorder, forensic pathologists need to rule-out other explanations for the seizures,” Prahlow concludes.

“Although a temporal association between seizures and vaccination is not sufficient, in and of itself, to prove causality, the temporal association, in combination with the absence of another explanation for seizures, and knowledge of similar cases in the medical literature, is sufficient to ascribe a causal role to the vaccination.”

This groundbreaking study underscores the critical importance of establishing causality in vaccine-related deaths, empowering the medical community to identify and address risks, ensure informed consent, and refine public health strategies to protect lives effectively.

