Today, the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency released 54 declassified documents related to Senator Robert F. Kennedy’s 1968 assassination.

The documents provide “an additional 1,450 pages of historic material that the Agency is making available to the public for the very first time,” according to a press release.

The records “reveal for the first time that Senator Kennedy shared his experiences traveling to the former Soviet Union with CIA, reflecting his patriotic commitment to serving his country.”

The move was in response to President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order 14176 (here).

“Today’s release delivers on President Trump’s commitment to maximum transparency, enabling the CIA to shine light on information that serves the public interest,” said CIA Director John Ratcliffe. “I am proud to share our work on this incredibly important topic with the American people.”

The document dump represents a collaboration between President Trump, DNI Tulsi Gabbard, “with strong coordination and partnership among CIA, Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and NARA.”

“Lifting the veil on the RFK papers is a necessary step toward restoring trust in American government,” said U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “I commend President Trump for his courage and his commitment to transparency. I’m grateful also to Tulsi Gabbard and John Ratcliffe for their dogged efforts to root out and declassify these documents.”

The total number of CIA documents declassified and published on this matter now amount to more than 200, amounting to nearly 5,000 pages, per the CIA announcement.

The documents are available online at cia.gov and archives.gov/rfk.

