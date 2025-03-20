The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) demanded the redaction of any reference to the Israeli Intelligence Service in a key document released in the March 18, 2025, JFK assassination files declassification.

The note on the document reads:

“CIA HAS NO OBJECTION TO DECLASSIFICATION AND/OR RELEASE OF CIA INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT. EXCEPT BRACKETS. LEE 8-7-98.”

What’s in brackets?

“[the Israeli Intelligence Service.]”

Angleton’s Secret Intelligence Projects with Israel

The document, FBI record 124-10326-10104, dated January 13, 1967, describes how CIA Directors “permitted Angleton to run several intelligence projects, many of them with the Israeli Intelligence Service.”

The file details how the CIA gave James Angleton, Chief of CIA Counterintelligence, exclusive authority to manage these projects without reporting through normal CIA channels:

“Given authority by CIA to handle these projects and to report only to the Director, CIA, he was given authority to disseminate to the FBI on all matters of interest to us.”

The memo makes clear that this highly compartmentalized arrangement with Angleton was “still in existence and is operating satisfactorily” as of 1967.

The CIA had insisted on redacting the Israeli Intelligence Service connection when the document was first reviewed for declassification in 1998, marking it as “APPROVAL OF CIA” required for release.

Its CURRENT STATUS was listed as “Redact.”

The file was classified “Secret” with restrictions marked “1B.”

This newly unredacted disclosure raises serious questions about the CIA’s longstanding efforts to conceal its collaboration with Israeli intelligence in operations directly connected to James Angleton, who played a key role in the post-assassination counterintelligence efforts.

Some see the redactions as evidence Israel played a bigger role in the JFK assassination than the mainstream controllers want us to believe.

Angleton Shielded Israel’s Nuclear Program from JFK’s Scrutiny

This possibility becomes even more significant when considering Angleton’s deep involvement in shielding Israel’s secret nuclear weapons program—an effort that directly defied President John F. Kennedy’s policy of non-proliferation.

Kennedy strongly opposed Israel’s development of nuclear weapons.

He pressured Israeli leaders to open their Dimona facility to U.S. inspectors and made it clear he wanted to prevent Israel from becoming a nuclear power.

Angleton worked against that policy.

He shielded Israel’s nuclear program from scrutiny, ignored internal U.S. intelligence warnings, and facilitated Israeli deception about Dimona.

All documented in American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh’s The Samson Option (here).

Mossad director Meir Amit reportedly called Angleton “the biggest Zionist of them all.”

Zionism is the idea that the Jewish people, particularly Ashkenazi Jews from Central and Eastern Europe, have a right to take the land that was called Palestine, emerging in the late 19th century under Ashkenazi leadership.

During Ottoman rule (until 1917), Zionist settlers legally bought or leased a small portion of Palestine’s land—mostly state-owned “miri” worked by Arab tenants or held by Arab landlords—without Ottoman endorsement of their broader project.

After the Ottomans lost Palestine in World War I, the British Mandate (1920–1948) facilitated Zionist aims, including the Balfour Declaration (1917), imposed without Ottoman consent.

By 1948, after the war, the newly-formed nation Israel controlled 78% of the territory, nationalizing abandoned Arab land, captured areas, and former state holdings, far beyond what Zionists initially purchased.

Kennedy Tried to Rein in Israel’s Lobbying Power in America

It’s worth mentioning JFK’s administration, particularly through Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, pursued efforts to have the American Zionist Council (AZC)—AIPAC’s predecessor organization—register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

AZC was an organization in the United States that coordinated pro-Zionist activities and lobbying efforts to promote support for Israel, active primarily in the mid-20th century until it was succeeded by AIPAC in the early 1960s.

Forcing AZC to register as a foreign agent would have severely undermined Israel’s ability to influence U.S. policy discreetly, exposing their lobbying networks to public scrutiny and limiting their access to American political power.

After JFK’s murder, the Justice Department under President Lyndon Baines Johnson dropped the effort initiated under AG Kennedy.

The CIA’s Redactions Reveal an Attempt to Bury the Truth?

At the nexus of U.S. intelligence and Israeli interests stood James Angleton, the CIA’s chief of counterintelligence and its primary liaison to Mossad.

Angleton ran point on the CIA’s role in the JFK assassination investigation.

He controlled the agency’s information pipeline to the Warren Commission but withheld key facts—like the CIA’s plots to kill Fidel Castro and its long-standing surveillance of Lee Harvey Oswald.

Angleton knew the CIA had monitored Oswald for four years before the assassination and didn’t tell the Commission.

The new revelation about CIA redactions of Israel’s involvement shows there was an explicit attempt to keep foreign intelligence ties out of the public record for decades.

