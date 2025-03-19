'Small Clique Within the CIA Was Responsible for the Assassination': JFK Files
Suicide verdict of intelligence asset who made claim "is by no means convincing."
The newly released JFK files reveal intelligence agent John Garrett Underhill Jr. told friends a “small clique within the CIA” was responsible for President Kennedy’s assassination.
The magazine article referenced in the memo—Ramparts, June 1967—was already public, but the newly released CIA files are significant because they confirm the Agency was aware of Underhill’s allegations at the time and considered them serious enough to document in an internal intelligence report.
Why It Matters
Underhill was a recognized authority on military affairs and a U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) insider with close ties to Pentagon leadership. His sudden death just months after his allegations raises serious questions.
What the Files Say
A specific CIA memo within the released files dated 19 July 1967, referencing Ramparts magazine (June 1967, Vol. 5, No. 12), contains the following:
“The day after the assassination, Gary Underhill left Washington in a hurry. Late in the evening he showed up at the home of friends in New Jersey. He was very agitated.”
“A small clique within the CIA was responsible for the assassination, he confided, and he was afraid for his life and probably would have to leave the country.”
“Less than six months later Underhill was found shot to death in his Washington apartment. The coroner ruled it suicide.”
Underhill's Background
The memo describes Underhill’s deep intelligence connections:
“J. Garrett Underhill had been an intelligence agent during World War II and was a recognized authority on limited warfare and small arms.”
“A researcher and writer on military affairs, he was on a first-name basis with many of the top brass in the Pentagon.”
“He was also on intimate terms with a number of high-ranking CIA officials—he was one of the Agency's 'un-people' who perform special assignments.”
At one time, Underhill was closely connected to:
“Samuel Cummings of Interarmco, the arms broker that numbers among its customers the CIA and, ironically, Klein’s Sporting Goods of Chicago, from whence /sic/ the mail-order Carcano allegedly was purchased by Oswald.”
Friends Describe Underhill's Fear
The memo cites testimony from friends Underhill visited after fleeing D.C.:
“The friends whom Underhill visited say he was sober but badly shook. They say he attributed the Kennedy murder to a CIA clique which was carrying on a lucrative racket in gun-running, narcotics and other contraband, and manipulating political intrigue to serve its own ends.”
Underhill believed:
“Kennedy supposedly got wind that something was going on and was killed before he could ‘blow the whistle on it.’”
The friends, despite knowing Underhill to be “perfectly rational and objective,” initially struggled to believe him. But as the memo records:
“I think the main reason was… that we couldn’t believe that the CIA could contain a corrupt element every bit as ruthless—and more efficient—as the mafia.”
The Suspicious Circumstances of His Death
The memo calls Underhill’s suicide verdict into question:
“The verdict of suicide in Underhill’s death is by no means convincing.”
His body was found by journalist Asher Brynes of The New Republic:
“He had been shot behind the left ear, and an automatic pistol was under his left side. Odd, says Brynes, because Underhill was right-handed.”
Brynes also stated:
“Brynes thinks the pistol was fitted with a silencer, and occupants of the apartment building could not recall hearing a shot. Underhill obviously had been dead several days.”
The Memo’s Final Note
In perhaps its most revealing conclusion, the CIA memo states:
“As a spy apparatus the CIA is honeycombed with self-contained cliques operating without any real central control.”
Bottom line
The files stop short of definitively confirming Underhill’s claims. But they document serious allegations from a credible intelligence insider whose death remains unexplained to this day.
