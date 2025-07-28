CDC Admits There's No Test for Long COVID—While Study Shows Vaccinated People Who Never Had COVID Are Developing the Same Symptoms
The diagnosis that can't be confirmed may be covering up the injury that can't be acknowledged.
In a quietly devastating admission, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now states on its recently updated Long COVID guidance page:
“There is no laboratory test that can determine if your unexplained symptoms are due to Long COVID.”
By acknowledging that Long COVID has no diagnostic test, the CDC has effectively endorsed a medical diagnosis that cannot be confirmed or disproven.
It’s not anchored to any biomarker, lab result, or measurable condition.
And that means it can be used to label virtually any lingering symptom—fatigue, brain fog, memory loss, anxiety—as “Long COVID,” without ever verifying a prior infection.
But a new peer-reviewed study takes the crisis even further, revealing that vaccinated individuals who were never infected with COVID-19 are developing the same symptoms blamed on Long COVID, raising the alarming possibility that the vaccine, not the virus, may be the true cause.
A Diagnosis That Can't Be Verified & a Pattern That Can't Be Ignored
The CDC’s July 24 update warns that Long COVID symptoms can last “weeks, months, or even years,” and may include neurological, psychiatric, cardiovascular, and digestive issues.
But the agency admits that diagnosis is based solely on self-reported symptoms.
No test exists to confirm whether those symptoms are from the virus.
Which means that Long COVID is an unfalsifiable diagnosis that you can’t prove whether or not you have it, and can’t prove whether or not you don’t.
And doctors can’t rule out that something else—like the vaccine—is to blame.
This creates a dangerous diagnostic vacuum, one that could easily be exploited to obscure mass harm.
Bombshell Study: Long COVID Symptoms in the Never-Infected
On June 23, 2025, the Journal of Microbiology, Immunology and Infection published a peer-reviewed study that should have forced a public reckoning.
The study followed 467 healthcare workers from a teaching hospital in northern Taiwan.
All participants had received at least three COVID shots, and many had received four.
Vaccine types included mRNA (Pfizer, Moderna), viral vector (AstraZeneca), and protein subunit (Medigen).
Of the 467 participants, 222 had no record of COVID-19 infection, tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 nucleoprotein antibodies (confirming no prior exposure), and reported no symptoms consistent with COVID illness.
Yet many still developed what the CDC now calls “Long COVID” symptoms.
“Notably, all participants in this study were healthcare professionals who had received a minimum of three doses of COVID-19 vaccines... before the onset of the Omicron variant outbreak in Taiwan,” the authors wrote.
The “never infected” group experienced:
Mild fatigue: Over 30%
Trouble concentrating: Nearly 10%
Memory decline: 11.7%
Cognitive dysfunction, anxiety, and sleep disturbances: Widespread
Crucially, the study found no statistically significant differences in symptom severity across the three groups (symptomatic COVID, asymptomatic, and never infected).
In other words, those who never had COVID were just as likely to suffer “Long COVID” symptoms as those who did.
“Despite meticulous data collection, the study revealed no statistically significant differences in the severity of neurological and psychiatric long COVID symptoms across the COVID-19 status groups,” the authors admitted.
The Elephant in the Room: Vaccine Injury
All participants had one variable in common: the vaccine.
All 467 had been heavily vaccinated before symptoms began.
But instead of investigating the vaccine as a possible cause, the researchers completely ignored it.
There was no mention of vaccine injury, no analysis, no exploration, no ruling it out.
Yet the pattern indicated that people with no virus exposure are experiencing the exact symptoms blamed on the virus.
The common denominator is not infection, but injection.
Rebranding Injury as Infection
The implications are massive.
What the CDC and public health officials are labeling as “Long COVID” may actually be long post-vaccine syndrome in many cases.
By failing to test for—or even acknowledge—this possibility, officials may be rebranding vaccine injuries as viral aftereffects:
Diverting attention from the shots
Absorbing adverse events into a vague diagnostic category
Shielding pharmaceutical liability
And keeping the public focused on fear of the virus, rather than scrutiny of the intervention
With no test to confirm Long COVID, and a growing number of cases occurring in the never-infected, this condition becomes the perfect cover story.
The CDC’s admission that no test can diagnose Long COVID could be a warning sign that the government has built an entire category of chronic illness on unverifiable symptoms—and failed to investigate the one factor all patients have in common: the vaccine.
And if the public health establishment refuses to ask the hard questions, then we will.
Anyone with 2 cents worth of critical thinking skills and common sense knew "long covid" was a code word and beard for jab injury.
Thank you to all the brave doctors & scientists and all the people of the world with curiosity, integrity, and strength of character who have risked so much to get this info out into the world.
The mRNA shots were/are always going to be an immunological catastrophe for humanity.
The mechanism of action (using mRNA instructions to turn one’s own cells into foreign non-self “spike protein factories”) is the primary mechanism of harm.
The primary danger of the COVID-19 mRNA injections has always been one’s own immune system’s attack response by the mighty CD8+ Cytotoxic T Lymphocyte cells (AKA Killer T-cells):
The COVID-19 mRNA injections must be recalled from the market and mRNA-based products must be banned because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
These modified mRNA-LNP COVID-19 injections, that trigger one's own immune system to attack & kill one's own formerly healthy cells (that have been instructed to produce/express foreign, non-self proteins), no matter where those cells are in the body, never should have been made available to the public in the first place.
When the (designed to be long-lasting) n1-methyl pseudouridine modified mRNA transfects one's cells, and gives instructions for the ribosomes to make & express foreign non-self proteins (such as the toxic SARS-CoV-2 spike protein), one's immune system sends the CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) to kill those formerly healthy cells that are now making & expressing non-self proteins.
It is the mission of these CD8+ CTLs to seek out and destroy any such transfected cell that is making foreign non-self proteins. That’s what they do…
Due to the biodistribution properties of the lipid nanoparticles, the encased modified mRNA can go anywhere in the body, including crossing the blood-brain and placental barriers...The LNP "delivery vehicles" traveled to different parts of the body in different people.
Expressing any foreign protein is fatal to the cell doing the expressing. The reason is, our bodies are protected by being able to distinguish ourselves from things that shouldn't be there. Anything non-self will trigger immune destruction of the cells & tissues involved.
Some people will express lots of foreign proteins in vulnerable locations. Others express less in less vulnerable areas.
The location of expression defines the adverse event: if you get foreign protein expression in your heart cells, you could get myocarditis & experience cardiac arrest; if the expression is in your brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system, you could get one or more of a variety of neurological conditions; if in your eye, possible blindness; if in your ovaries, possible infertility; if in the placenta, possible miscarriage, stillbirth, or birth defects; if in the endothelial cells that line your blood vessels, possible vascular &/or microvascular injuries like clots/microclots or the long white fibrous clots, leading to strokes, heart attacks, or pulmonary embolisms…
If the expression of foreign proteins is in your own immune cells, you could experience immune dysfunction, dysregulation, & suppression including repeated infections, immune tolerance of a pathogenic foreign protein due to antibody subclass switch to IgG4 & increased IgG4-related diseases, T cell exhaustion, interference with & suppression of innate immunity, persistent systemic inflammation, dysregulation of toll-like receptors and reduced cancer surveillance or the suppression of tumor-suppressing immune system activities & cell-signaling (increasing your risk of fast-growing and aggressive cancers)…
And more…
There's no limit to the horrible consequences of injecting into your body something that triggers your own immune system to attack & kill your own formerly healthy cells & tissues.
The public “health” agencies, the COVID “authorities”, & the “mainstream” media fraudulently marketed these experimental mRNA gene “therapy” products as “safe & effective vaccines”. Trusting people thought that they were being presented with the choice (or the mandate) as to whether or not to take a “safe & effective vaccine”…But that was/is a deceptively false “choice”…
The COVID-19 mRNA injections are NOT safe, they are NOT effective, and they are NOT vaccines.
These modified mRNA-LNP gene “therapy” injections never would have passed proper safety studies required for gene therapy products. Safety studies (including biodistribution, immunogenicity, immunotoxicity, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, shedding, long-term effects, & more) that were bypassed because of the fraudulent mislabeling as “vaccines”. (And because of the EUA & “countermeasure” designations under the Project BioShield Act & PREP Act).
NO ONE should have ever had the “choice” of taking these gene “therapy” injections because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
The danger is NOT limited to just getting more COVID “boosters”. ANY mRNA gene “therapy” product that transfects your cells and instructs those cells to produce foreign non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) will trigger an immune system attack response against your own cells & tissues (the role of the Killer T-cells is to monitor ALL the cells of the body, ready to destroy/kill any that express foreign, non-self proteins). This makes EVERY mRNA-based injected product harmful by design.
No one who took these modified mRNA-LNP COVID injections made an informed decision. Most people had no clue about what they allowed to be injected into their bodies...
Also most people still do not understand that the devastating harms inflicted upon people over the last few years was intentional:
https://rumble.com/v6qcb0y-dr.-david-martin-mar-06-2025-edmonton-alberta-replay.html