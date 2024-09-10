In a shocking video statement, Assistant Chief Shawn Taylor of the Millersville, Tennessee Police Department has publicly accused the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) of raiding his home and seizing critical evidence from investigations that he claims expose widespread corruption at local, state, and national levels.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

According to Taylor, the corruption involves everything from fraudulent mortgages and human trafficking to election fraud and drug trafficking, with direct links to foreign powers, including China and the BRICS nations.

“They came and seized evidence regarding corruption that we had locally, which tied into national corruption,” Taylor stated. “They took all of our files so that we are unable to complete these cases.”

The Assistant Chief outlined the gravity of the investigations his department had been working on.

“The cases we’ve been working on affect every American. They affect us in the mortgages—fraudulent mortgages—human trafficking, narcotics trafficking, and many other crimes,” Taylor said.

“We’ve identified a major corruption that’s transnational. It involves the BRICS nations and China, investment companies, and fraudulent mortgages on homes here in the United States, in key counties and key states.”

Taylor went on to connect these investigations to the integrity of the U.S. political system, claiming that the corruption is part of a larger, coordinated attack.

“It goes into election integrity and fraud, and it’s creating a geopolitical shift within our political system,” he said. “This is a multifaceted attack from a foreign adversary who is paying off our local, municipal, county, state, and federal politicians to keep this from coming to light.”

Despite the TBI’s seizure of his files, Taylor insisted that the investigations would continue.

“We are moving forward with this case in other states and other arenas, even though they have taken our files and our information,” he said.

Taylor then made an emotional appeal to Americans, calling for unity in the face of what he describes as unprecedented corruption.

“It’s time that we the people come together. It’s time that we stop allowing ourselves to be segregated by our own government. No matter what race you are, what creed or what religion you are, you are Americans,” he urged.

“We need to stand together as Americans and demand accountability of our elected officials.”

One of the most disturbing details in Taylor’s video came when he described the TBI agents’ behavior during the raid on his home.

“One of the things that happened that really upsets me is that the TBI urinated in my bathtub and tracked urine throughout my home,” Taylor claimed. “To me, that was the government saying, ‘Piss on you, America,’ and that’s not okay.”

In closing, Taylor called for peaceful, united action to address the corruption he’s exposed.

“It’s time to stand up, unify, come together peacefully, and demand accountability,” he said. “If we don’t stand up and do this, we will no longer have a country to hand over to our children and grandchildren.”

Video Source: Twitter (X)/@RealKimYeater

In a prior video statement, Assistant Chief Taylor elaborated further on the investigations into corruption, both in Tennessee and across the United States.

He specifically named members of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the district attorney’s conference, and the judiciary as being implicated in the corruption his department had uncovered.

“My agency and myself have been investigating corruption within Tennessee and throughout the United States. We have identified people with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, members of the district attorney's conference here in Tennessee, members of the judiciary, as well as in numerous other states,” Taylor stated.

Taylor also recounted the day the TBI executed a search warrant on both the Millersville Police Department and his personal residence.

According to him, the raid was aimed at retrieving any electronic devices or evidence tied to his investigations.

However, Taylor revealed an unsettling irregularity regarding the search warrant provided for his home.

“When I requested a copy of the search warrant of my residence, they provided me a copy that was not for my residence, and they refused to give me a copy of the search warrant that would list my home address,” Taylor said, suggesting potential misconduct in the execution of the raid.

He concluded by warning others of the risks involved in exposing corruption: “So this is what people have to look forward to if they go after the corruption nationally and locally.”

Video Source: Twitter (X)/@WowLewi

Taylor recently appeared on Kim Yeater’s “Take Your Power Back” show, revealing more details about the ordeal and expressing his frustration and discomfort.

“It’s not that I want to do this,” the assistant chief told Yeater. “I don’t like being in this position. I don’t like my family being in this position. I don’t like my police officers being in this position. I don’t like my chief being in this position.”

“But we took an oath. And we believe in that oath wholeheartedly.”

Taylor also explained how the corruption often starts at the municipal level and escalates through county and state levels before reaching the federal government.

“We have corruption within the ranks,” he said. “A lot of this stuff will start at your municipal level. And then it moves up to your county level. Then it moves up to your state level. And then that’s where it moves into your federal level.”

Assistant Chief Taylor claims his team had evidence of election fraud and individuals running for office unlawfully, with sufficient probable cause for arrests or indictments.

But that evidence was taken away through search warrants.

“We had documents and case reports that showed election fraud and [that] they’re allowing people to run for office that have no right to run for office in the areas that they’re running,” he said.

“We’ve proven this. We have the evidence. We had the probable cause to be able to make the arrest or seek the indictments. We had actionable information that was just now stripped from us through these search warrants.”

Video Source: Rumble/We The People

Millersville Police Chief Bryan Morris recently confirmed TBI took laptops and case files from the Millersville department, The Tennessean reported last week.

“These are case files we have tried to get them to help us within the past,” Morris said, adding that he welcomes the state’s investigation.

He emphasized that the authorities now have everything Millersville police have been trying to give them.

He called the raid “unnecessary” retaliation.

“I think it’s retaliatory in nature,” Morris said. “We would have given them access to anything they asked for without the show of force.”

“I believe that was done to make us look bad and undermine our credibility.”

Morris confirmed that his department was not investigating anyone within TBI.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

10% OFF USE CODE 'FLEETWOOD'