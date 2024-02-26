Legislators in Tennessee and Arizona appear to be preparing their states for the addition of vaccines to their food supply.

Though they come from different states, the two bills were introduced only weeks apart.

Neither of the bills prohibit vaccines from being added to food.

Rather, they accept the addition as inevitable.

Tennesee

A new Tennessee bill would make it a Class C misdemeanor to sell or distribute food containing vaccines without clearly labeling them as such.

The bill was filed for introduction on January 5, 2023.

“This bill adds to the list of prohibited acts constituting Class C misdemeanors the manufacture, sale, or delivery, holding, or offering for sale of a food that contains a vaccine or vaccine material unless the food labeling contains a conspicuous notification of the presence of the vaccine or vaccine material in the food,” HB 0032 reads.

The bill defines “vaccine or vaccine material” as a “substance intended for use in humans to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against disease, prepared from the causative agent of a disease, its products, or a synthetic substitute, treated to act as an antigen without inducing the disease, that is authorized or approved by the United States food and drug administration.”

The legislation’s sponsor, Republican Representative Scott Cepicky, doesn’t want to stop vaccines from being added to his state’s food supply.

He just wants to let consumers know whether pharmaceuticals have been added to their next meal.

“If you go to buy tomatoes, and there’s a polio vaccine in there, that you’re aware of what you’re buying as a polio vaccine,” said Rep. Cepicky.

“The problem we have is if it’s not treated as a pharmaceutical. How many tomatoes do I have to eat to get the proper dosage versus how many tomatoes do you have to eat? And if you eat too many, do you get an overdose?”

The Republican representative noted that the University of California, Riverside has already “perfected” vaccinating lettuce.

He also pointed to the University of California, Berkeley, which has conducted similar tests on tomatoes.

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company has done similar work with tobacco products.

During a legislative session on the matter, Democrat Rep. John Ray Clemmons questioned whether having vaccines in fruits and vegetables is even legal in Tennessee.

Cepicky emphasized that his bill is not meant to prevent vaccines from being put into food.

“I’m not arguing that point,” Cepicky responded to Clemmons, arguing only that vaccinated food should be listed as a pharmaceutical “so people can get the proper dosage.”

Watch the interaction below:

Arizona

A similar bill in Arizona requires “[d]isclosure of all products made from aquaculture, livestock or poultry that received messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines and prohibits these products from being labelled as organic.”

The legislation was first read in the House on February 9, 2023.

It also “[f]orbids the Arizona Department of Agriculture Director or State Veterinarian from requiring or administering an mRNA vaccine that has not received full approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture or U.S. Food and Drug Administration.”

Sponsored by Arizona Rep. John Gillette (R), the bill “[r]equires all products made from aquaculture, livestock or poultry that received mRNA vaccines” to “[c]ontain information on its labels or accompanying documents of sale indicating that the aquaculture, livestock or poultry from which the product was made received an mRNA vaccine” and “[n]ot be labelled or advertised as ‘organic.’”

Doctor Weighs In

Dr. Richard Bartlett, a 30-year Texas emergency room (ER) physician and recipient of the Meritorious Service Award from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, believes adding vaccines to our food supply represents a deliberate evasion of established safety protocols.

He raises concerns about minors’ inability to provide informed consent, lack of long-term safety data for genetically modified products, and potential violations of the Nuremberg Code regarding human experimentation without consent.

“In my opinion, this is a blatant attempt to circumvent tried and true best practices for public safety,” said Dr. Bartlett, a former adviser to then-Texas Governor Rick Perry.

“Consider this scenario: a legal minor is sent to buy lettuce at the grocery store and brings home a ‘genetically adulterated product.’ As a minor, they are not legally eligible to give informed consent for a medical treatment product.”

Bartlett continued: “Furthermore, the family that consumes that product was denied informed consent. Prior to Operation Warp Speed, no product was allowed to be FDA-approved without long-term safety data. What could go wrong? Thalidomide babies, VIOXX deaths, BEXTRA deaths.”

“Modified RNA causes ‘frameshifting,’ according to Cambridge University. No long-term safety data has been presented for modified RNA products. The Nuremberg Code states that human experimentation without informed consent is an international crime against humanity.”