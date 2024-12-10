Aaron Siri, a prominent attorney who has represented figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has sent an official legal notice to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and its subsidiaries, including the CDC, FDA, NIH, CMS, and others, warning against the destruction, deletion, or modification of any records.

Siri’s letter emphasizes that any violation will be referred to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Inspector General.

The notice, dated December 8, 2024, begins with a direct demand: “This letter serves as an official demand to the Department of Health and Human Services (‘HHS’)… and every employee and contractor and all other personnel within, to preserve all documents, records, tangible things (including notes), and electronically stored information (‘ESI’) and to not destroy or delete any records currently in its possession, custody, or control.”

You can read Siri’s full letter below:

Ltr To Hhs Re Preservation 2024 12 08 551a3a3cbbde9948077be2f292e5edae 188KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Preservation Obligations Detailed

Siri outlines specific steps the agencies must take to comply with the notice, warning against common practices that may inadvertently lead to the loss of critical data.

The letter explicitly states, “Adequate preservation of ESI requires more than simply refraining from efforts to delete, destroy, or dispose of such records. You must intervene to prevent loss due to routine operations or active deletion by employing proper techniques and protocols to preserve ESI.”

The letter identifies risky actions that could compromise records, such as:

Purging email or messaging repositories.

Using data erasure or encryption utilities.

Overwriting or discarding backup media.

Re-imaging or disposing of devices.

Disabling server or messaging logging.

Siri underscores the need for proactive measures: “You should also take affirmative steps to prevent anyone with access to your data, systems, accounts, and archives from seeking to modify, destroy or hide ESI wherever it resides.”

Warning of Consequences

Addressing HHS leadership and its affiliated agencies, Siri explicitly states that violations will not be tolerated: “Note that we will contact the Department of Justice and the Inspector General if there is any evidence that any records are destroyed, deleted, [or] modified in any manner before January 21, 2025.”

The letter is directed to top officials, including HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, and copied to agency heads like CDC Director Mandy Cohen, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, and NIH Director Monica Bertagnolli. Siri demands that these leaders notify all employees and contractors to ensure compliance.

Background on Aaron Siri & RFK Jr.

Aaron Siri has a history of representing Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vocal critic of U.S. health regulatory agencies.

Kennedy, recently appointed Secretary of Health and Human Services under former President Donald Trump, has committed to overhauling what he calls a “captured” system.

In November, this website reported Kennedy’s appointment, highlighting his pledge to combat corporate corruption and prioritize public health.

“For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation,” Trump wrote in his announcement.

Kennedy has similarly condemned health agencies for suppressing safe treatments and allowing corporate interests to dictate public policy.

Test of Accountability for U.S. Health Agencies Under New Leadership

Siri’s notice represents a critical legal maneuver aimed at preserving transparency and accountability during Kennedy’s tenure as HHS Secretary.

As the deadline approaches, the actions of HHS and its affiliates will likely face intense scrutiny.

The full legal notice and its implications will undoubtedly draw attention from policymakers and the public alike.

The stakes for compliance have never been higher.

