A case report published yesterday in the Iranian Journal of Kidney Diseases has documented an instance of new-onset systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) in a 12-year-old girl following her first dose of the Sinopharm BIBP COVID-19 shot.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

This autoimmune disease, characterized by the immune system attacking its own tissues and organs, developed just three weeks after vaccination and involved multiple organ systems.

It’s worth mentioning that lupus is referenced more than two dozen times in Pfizer Inc.’s mRNA COVID shot safety data, meaning the company has been aware of the risk for years.

See the list of articles at the bottom of this article for more information published by this website regarding the link between COVID jabs and autoimmune disorders.

Details of the Case

The patient, previously healthy with no history of autoimmune conditions, experienced a rapid onset of SLE shortly after vaccination.

The disease severely affected her organs, underscoring the significant health risks that may arise in such cases.

The report, authored by Mahdieh Vahedi and colleagues, brings to light a critical and concerning connection between COVID-19 injections and the onset of severe autoimmune disorders.

Autoimmune Risks Following Vaccination

The case study authors confirm “vaccination may trigger autoimmune responses.”

This case adds to a growing body of evidence that suggests vaccines, including the Sinopharm BIBP COVID-19 jab, may trigger autoimmune responses.

While vaccine-related complications are often discussed, this case demonstrates the need for more serious scrutiny into the potential for vaccines to cause lasting and severe health impacts, particularly in younger individuals.

The development of a chronic autoimmune disease like SLE shortly after vaccination calls into question the overall safety of administering these vaccines to children without fully understanding the long-term risks involved.

Calls for Further Investigation

As reports like these continue to emerge, they raise important concerns about the safety profiles of COVID-19 injectable pharmaceuticals, particularly regarding their impact on the immune system.

This case highlights the urgent need for more thorough investigation into post-vaccine autoimmune responses and suggests that the current approach to mass vaccination may require reevaluation in light of such severe reactions.

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood

SAVE 10% USE CODE 'FLEETWOOD'