In a groundbreaking move, renowned law firm Siri & Glimstad has announced a dedicated practice to pursue claims related to improper Medicare or Medicaid billing.

This new initiative provides a powerful opportunity for whistleblowers within the healthcare industry to not only expose fraud but also potentially earn millions of dollars in fees for their efforts.

Aaron Siri, managing partner of the firm, expressed excitement about this new venture and touted the rewards available to those who report fraudulent activity in a recent public statement posted on Twitter (X).

“Excited to announce that our firm now has a practice dedicated to bringing claims for improper Medicare or Medicaid billing,” he posted on the platform Sunday night.

“Whistleblowers can earn millions in fees.”

Siri provided a link to the whistleblower evaluation form.

The firm’s new practice will focus on cases where healthcare providers, hospitals, or doctors engage in fraudulent billing practices, including charging for services not provided or performing unnecessary procedures to inflate costs.

According to Siri & Glimstad’s official website, “Whistleblowers who file suit under the False Claims Act are eligible to receive between 15% and 30% of funds recovered from a defendant’s settlement or judgment.”

These rewards can result in millions for those willing to come forward and report illegal activity within the Medicare and Medicaid systems.

The False Claims Act, a key tool for combatting fraud, has already facilitated the recovery of billions of dollars for taxpayers.

Types of Medicare and Medicaid Fraud

Medicare and Medicaid fraud remain persistent issues, costing taxpayers billions of dollars annually, Siri & Glimstad’s website explains.

Fraudulent activity can take many forms, including upcoding, overbilling, kickbacks, and unnecessary procedures.

For example, healthcare providers might bill for more expensive treatments than those actually provided, or seek reimbursement for procedures that were never performed.

“Kickbacks,” which involve improper financial incentives for patient referrals, are another common type of fraud covered under the firm’s new practice.

Since 2009, the Department of Justice has recovered over $24 billion related to fraud against federal healthcare programs, highlighting both the scale of the problem and the success of whistleblowers in identifying and reporting this illegal conduct.

“Medicare fraud is rampant and costs taxpayers billions of dollars a year,” according to the firm’s statement.

Siri & Glimstad’s initiative promises to provide whistleblowers with the legal support necessary to address these widespread abuses.

No Upfront Costs for Whistleblowers

Importantly, Siri & Glimstad provides whistleblower representation with no upfront costs to clients.

“At Siri & Glimstad, there is never any cost upfront to you for whistleblower representation. We get paid only if we win for you,” the firm asserts.

This model allows those with vital information about fraud to step forward without the fear of financial burden, ensuring that their cases are thoroughly pursued.

Whistleblowers can often face retaliation for exposing illegal practices, but the attorneys at Siri & Glimstad emphasize their commitment to protecting their clients while also ensuring they receive their rightful share of any recovered funds.

The Role of Whistleblowers in Fighting Fraud

Whistleblowers are hailed as “the unsung heroes of the marketplace,” playing a crucial role in exposing corporate fraud and corruption.

By reporting illegal conduct, these individuals help protect the integrity of healthcare systems while also holding fraudulent actors accountable.

For those in the healthcare industry who may have witnessed Medicare or Medicaid fraud, Siri & Glimstad is urging them to take action and report these activities through their confidential and free case evaluation service.

“Take action now!” the firm encourages potential whistleblowers, assuring that consultations are both free and confidential.

The firm’s newly launched initiative is a major step toward empowering whistleblowers and recovering funds that have been illegally diverted from the healthcare system.

With the potential to earn millions in fees while simultaneously serving the public good, this announcement from Siri & Glimstad represents a significant opportunity for those in the healthcare sector to expose fraud and help recover taxpayer dollars.

You can fill out a whistleblower evaluation form here.

