A comprehensive study using World Health Organization (WHO) data published Saturday in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports has uncovered a significant “surge” in reported cases of vaccine-associated Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), particularly following the rollout of COVID-19 injections in 2020.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a disorder where the immune system attacks the nerves, causing rapid muscle weakness.

The study utilized VigiBase, the WHO global database of adverse event reports, and identified a total of 15,377 reports of vaccine-associated GBS from 1978 to 2023.

Sharp Increase Since 2020

According to the data, “from mid-2020, the rapid increase in reports escalated with the introduction of COVID-19 related vaccines, among which the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines accounted for the highest proportion, followed by Ad5-vectored COVID-19 vaccines.”

This sharp “surge” in cases stands out as a pivotal change in the global pattern of vaccine-associated GBS, which had been relatively stable before the pandemic.

The report notes that “cumulative reports of vaccine-associated GBS have been increasing steadily over time, with a notable surge observed since the commencement of COVID-19 vaccines administration in 2020.”

COVID-19 Vaccines and GBS: A Closer Look

The data from the WHO’s global database shows that several vaccines are associated with GBS, but the introduction of COVID-19 injections marks a significant shift.

The study highlights that most vaccines have significant associations with GBS, including the “Ad5-vectored COVID-19 vaccines (ROR, 14.88; IC, 3.66)” and the “COVID-19 mRNA vaccines (ROR, 9.66; IC, 2.84).”

Increasing Global Reports Since the Pandemic

The report documents a sharp rise in GBS cases, stating that “during the COVID-19 pandemic, the numbers of reports of GBS associated with COVID-19 vaccines significantly increased.”

While vaccines like influenza and typhoid also showed high associations with GBS, the emergence of COVID-19 vaccines led to a dramatic surge in global reports​.

Time to Onset and Risk by Age

The study also notes that “the mean time to onset was 5.5 days,” with a particularly elevated risk observed in older adults​.

It found that “vigilance for at least one-week post-vaccination is crucial, particularly for older adults,” as the data suggests an increased association with advancing age.

You can read the full study below:

