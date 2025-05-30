JonFleetwood.com

INGRID C DURDEN
4h

years ago someone on Medium published some files that had recently been made public. One of them was about a test over SF where the govt sprayed poisonous substance 'to see how long it would take to vanish'. Some early risers were out and about before it did - got sick, and I think a few died. I am no longer on Medium, but this can be checked !

suannee
12mEdited

I worked briefly on the Yucca Mountain Project, which proposed to contain high level radioactive waste by tunneling into Yucca Mountain. It was also near native land. The movers and shakers (no pun intended) in Las Vegas and the politicos who are funded by them determined it was not a good idea. Obama actually ended the project during one of his terms of office.

Now they want to put the stuff in a Holtec managed(?) repository on the NM TX border.

