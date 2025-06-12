From June 12–15, the world’s most powerful political, corporate, defense, and media figures will meet in total secrecy at the 71st annual Bilderberg Meeting—this time in Stockholm, Sweden.

Held at the Grand Hotel in the capital city, the conference is closed to the public, off-limits to the press, and bound by Chatham House Rules—meaning attendees can use the information shared but can never reveal who said what.

The official website claims the meeting has “no desired outcome,” no press briefings, and no votes—just open discussion in an “environment of trust.”

Bilderberg claims the public’s concerns about the group’s aims are nothing but “wild allegations” with “no merit.”

It laments that these so-called “conspiracies” keep gaining traction online, signaling the elites’ frustration that too many people are taking notice.

“Bilderberg Meetings have often been the target of anti-globalisation protests and various conspiracy theorists have expressed wild allegations about the purpose of the gatherings,” the website reads. “While these claims lack any and all merit, we regret to see that many continue to flourish online and in social media groups.”

But one glance at this year’s official topic list raises serious questions—especially for those of us who don’t blindly accept the benevolence of self-appointed global stewards.

Alongside typical themes like the “US economy,” “Ukraine,” and “AI and national security,” one word stands out like a warning shot: Depopulation.

This year, Bilderberg elites are explicitly gathering to discuss “Depopulation and Migration,” according to a press release, whose webpage cannot be archived by Wayback Machine or archive.ph.

(Why block public archiving of a press release about private discussions on reducing population?)

Not just migration, but depopulation, a term that by definition refers to a reduction in population.

During a live 2010 “TED Talk,” depopulationist and vaccine-fanatical billionaire Bill Gates, a 2010 Bilderberg meeting participant, outlined his plan to “lower” the world’s population using pharmaceutical injections.

“First, we’ve got population. The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about nine billion,” Gates said. “Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, [and] reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent.”

What exactly does a room full of NATO leaders, billionaires, war contractors, and media moguls have to say behind closed doors about reducing the global population?

And why are we not allowed to hear it?

Media host and investigative journalist Ann Vandersteel on Thursday warned that Bilderberg’s depopulation agenda is a bad sign, comparing the situation to living in a dystopian horror version of “The Truman Show.”

“It’s not a good day when the Bilderberg Freaks mention your country and depopulation on their agenda,” she wrote on Twitter/X. “Why does this feel like we are all living in an episode of the Truman Show that turns out to be a Horror Film?”

Among the invitees are:

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

Finnish President Alexander Stubb

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson

Former NATO chief and current Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg

Media, banking, and defense industry leaders whose names appear nowhere in press coverage

The group insists there is no agenda, no policy outcomes, and no political affiliations.

But this is the same Bilderberg Group that, for decades, has quietly helped set the tone for transatlantic cooperation, global economic restructuring, military coordination, and technocratic governance.

As Swedish academic Christina Garsten noted:

“They aim to shape the broad political and corporate agenda. But if they are seen as having too much influence, they can be accused of being anti-democratic. It’s there that conspiracy theories can flower.”

But calling it a “conspiracy theory” doesn’t erase the fact that the world’s most powerful people are now openly discussing depopulation in private.

No vote, no press, no accountability.

Just elite consensus, off the record.

And the public is once again expected to sit quietly and trust that nothing nefarious is being plotted while our unelected global managers discuss how many of us there should be.

