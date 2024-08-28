A study published last month in the international, peer-reviewed journal Informatics in Medicine Unlocked has brought to light alarming findings regarding the safety of COVID-19 shots.

According to the research, 2.9% of individuals who received one of the major COVID jabs died following their vaccination, raising serious concerns about the risks associated with these vaccines.

Screenshot from ScienceDirect.com taken August 28, 2024

The study, conducted by researchers from German Jordanian University and the University of Petra, analyzed data from over 63,000 vaccinated individuals from 11 vaccine sites in the U.S.

The vaccines included in the analysis were those developed by major pharmaceutical companies such as Merck, Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson, along with another vaccine from an “unknown” manufacturer.

Key Findings: Mortality Rates by Vaccine

The analysis revealed that the death rate varied across different vaccines.

For instance, the vaccine from the unknown manufacturer exhibited the highest mortality rate, with 21.0% of recipients dying after vaccination.

In contrast, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine showed the lowest mortality rate at 0.3%.

The study notes, “MERCK showed a higher death rate than the MODERNA and PFIZER/BioNTech vaccines,” with MERCK’s death rate standing at 6.0%.

One of the most alarming aspects of the study is the discovery that “people under the age of 60 who are vaccinated have a higher risk of death than people over the age of 60.”

Specifically, the researchers found that “97.4% of the total number of deaths” occurred in individuals younger than 60 years.

Timeline of Mortality Post-Vaccination

The timing of these deaths also raises concerns.

The study highlights that “the majority of deaths for all the vaccines occurred nine days after the vaccination.”

This finding underscores the critical need for close monitoring of vaccinated individuals in the days immediately following their vaccination.

The study further details that for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 55.6% of deaths occurred on the first day after vaccination, with other deaths occurring between two and six days after vaccination.

For Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, the majority of deaths (71% and 66%, respectively) occurred between zero and nine days.

Fifty-four percent of deaths from the unknown vaccine occurred between zero and nine days.

This pattern suggests a significant risk period shortly after vaccination that may have been previously underestimated.

Implications for Public Health and Vaccine Safety

These findings are a stark reminder of the potential risks associated with COVID shots, which have been administered to millions of people worldwide.

“This highlights a potential gap in the early detection and management of adverse reactions in vaccinated people, underscoring the need for post-vaccination monitoring in addition to medical responses to symptoms that may initially appear mild but could escalate quickly,” the study reads.

In light of these findings, the study advocates for the use of advanced analytical models to “better explain the impact of the studied variables on recovery and death rates.”

The authors argue that more research is necessary to identify patterns and predict outcomes, which could significantly contribute to improving vaccination strategies and health interventions.

As the world continues to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic, these new insights into vaccine safety are likely to spark widespread debate and potentially shift public perceptions.

While health authorities maintain that vaccines are a critical tool in combating the pandemic, the 2.9% mortality rate observed in this study cannot be ignored.

You can download the study below:

