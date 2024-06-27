A study published last month in the peer-reviewed journal Vaccine: X reveals the ingredient polyethylene glycol (PEG) found in the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 jab is significantly associated with severe allergic reactions, including life-threatening anaphylaxis, which can lead to cardiopulmonary distress.

The Role of PEG in Hypersensitivity Reactions

Polyethylene glycol (PEG) is said to be used in the Pfizer shot to stabilize the lipid nanoparticles that deliver the mRNA.

PEG has been causally linked to hypersensitivity reactions in some individuals.

“Comirnaty, Pfizer-BioNTech’s polyethylene-glycol (PEG)-containing Covid-19 vaccine, can cause hypersensitivity reactions (HSRs), or rarely, life-threatening anaphylaxis in a small fraction of immunized people,” the study reads. “A causal role of anti-PEG antibodies (Abs) has been proposed.”

Pigs Injected With PEGs Then Pfizer Jab Suffer Anaphylactic Shock

Researchers injected pigs with PEGylated liposomes to sensitize the animals to PEGs and observed a dramatic increase in anti-PEG antibodies.

Antibodies are Y-shaped proteins produced by the immune system to identify and neutralize foreign substances like bacteria and viruses.

The pigs were then injected with Pfizer’s Comirnaty, after which all of the animals suffered anaphylactic shock.

Anaphylactic shock is a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction characterized by rapid onset of symptoms affecting multiple body systems, including difficulty breathing and a drop in blood pressure.

“The level of anti-PEG IgM and IgG rose 5–10-thousand-fold in all of 6 pigs immunized with Doxebo by day 6, after which time all animals developed anaphylactic shock to i.v. injection of 1/3 human dose of Comirnaty,” the study authors confirm.

The anaphylactic shock developed “within 1–2 min after i.v. injection.”

The animals required cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) involving chest compressions.

The researchers confirm “these data provide strong evidence that i.v. injection of 1/3 HVD of Comirnaty can cause typical CARPA symptoms in anti-PEG hyperimmune pigs.”

The significant rise in antibodies and the subsequent anaphylactic shock highlight the potential risks posed by PEG in the jab.

Hypothetically, humans could become sensitized to PEGs after receiving a first dose of the Pfizer shot, whereafter a second dose induces anaphylactic shock.

Mechanism of Adverse Reactions

The study explains that these reactions are due to a process known as complement activation-related pseudo-anaphylaxis (CARPA).

“Consistent with previous studies, these data show a causal role of anti-PEG Abs in the anaphylaxis to Comirnaty, which involves complement activation, and, hence, it represents C activation-related pseudo-anaphylaxis,” it reads.

This means that the PEG component can activate the body’s immune response in a way that mimics severe allergic reactions.

Moreover, these allergy-like reactions do not require prior sensitization.

“These allergy-like reactions arise without prior sensitization, by way of direct and/or indirect stimulation of mast cells and also, macrophages, platelets, granulocytes, which are typically not involved in Type-1 allergy,” according to the study.

This finding is particularly concerning as it indicates that anyone, regardless of prior exposure, could potentially suffer severe reactions.

Complement Activation and Cardiac Distress

The study provides detailed insights into how PEG causes these reactions.

“Because anaphylatoxins are byproducts of complement (C) activation, these reactions were dubbed as C activation-related pseudoallergy (CARPA), wherein C activation may be sole cause or a co-trigger,” it states.

Essentially, the presence of PEG in the vaccine can trigger a cascade of immune responses, leading to severe allergic reactions.

“The observations on significant C activation by Comirnaty in pig serum in vitro and in the present study in vivo, the latter proceeding in close parallelism with the development of anaphylaxis, provide direct evidence for the involvement of C activation in these reactions.”

The finding underscores the direct link between PEG and the activation of the immune system that leads to cardiopulmonary distress.

Implications for Vaccine Safety

The study’s findings are a significant contribution to understanding the risks associated with the Comirnaty jab.

“Thus, anti-PEG antibodies, especially at high levels, can trigger anaphylactic reactions leading to cardiopulmonary distress when exposed to PEGylated lipids in vaccines such as Comirnaty,” the study authors affirm.

As vaccination campaigns continue worldwide, these insights are crucial for healthcare providers and patients alike.

For those with known allergies to PEG, alternative medical intervention options or additional precautions should be considered.

You can read the full study here:

