A declassified collection of documents confirms the U.S. military, in league with the State Department and CIA, conducted experiments investigating the “potential of exerting a degree of control on human behavior by low level microwave radiation.”

The documents comprise a cache of operational procedures, research summaries, appendices, administrative notes, and memorandums outlining ‘Project Pandora.’

Project Pandora was a Cold War-era U.S. research initiative led by ARPA (now DARPA) to investigate the biological and behavioral effects of low-level microwave radiation, including its potential for surveillance, psychological influence, and non-lethal weaponization, with experiments involving animals, and human testing.

It was suggested at one section of the cache that Pandora would include the use of “various basic wave forms” on “biological tissue,” including a “program that might look at possible behavioral implications from the point of view of a weapon or interrogation device.”

Such a program was to “be handled on a SECRET level.”

The cache document has resurfaced amid bombshell reports that the Pentagon approved the use of directed-energy weapons (DEWs) on American citizens, as well as speculation that DEWs were used in relation to the recent Los Angeles fires.

The resurfaced document confirms the DoD has been developing such technology for decades.

‘Project Bizarre’ Calls for Human Experimentation

‘Project Bizarre,’ a classified subset of Pandora, was focused on the most sensitive aspects of microwave radiation research, including its potential for behavior modification and weaponization.

One of the memos explains how the White House had ordered the “intensive investigative research” to be conducted within the State Department, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and the DoD (Department of Defense).

The government used allegations that Russia was radiating the American Embassy in Moscow with electromagnetic signals—referred to as “the Moscow Signal”—as justification for the experiments.

Researchers radiated primates at 5 milliwatts/cm², inducing deep sleep and affecting their central nervous system.

“There is no question that penetration of the central nervous system has been achieved, either directly or indirectly into that portion of the brain concerned with the changes in the work functions and the effects observed,” the memo reads.

During experiments, one monkey, exposed to 10 hours of daily radiation, showed a gradual decline in work performance, culminating in complete stoppage on the 13th day.

After temporary recovery when radiation ceased, re-exposure led to another performance decline and complete stoppage, with no return to normal after the second radiation cycle.

The memo claims that microwaves have the potential to influence and control human behavior.

“The potential of exerting a degree of control on human behavior by low level microwave radiation must be carefully investigated,” it reads.

Another section of the document explains Project Bizarre “may require direct testing with humans under controlled conditions.”

“Hazards to humans from low level microwave radiation may exist below the present U. S. safety limits. These hazards must be carefully explored and established. Latent, long term effects on biological systems must be investigated,” it adds.

“The potential of exerting a degree of control on human behavior by low level selectively modulated microwave radiation should be investigated for potential weapon applications.”

Project leaders “urged that the Walter Reed facility develop a human program and start immediately.”

Human subjects would be required “for six to eight months” and could be obtained from Fort Dietrich.

Another section reveals how DoD regarded the “line of effort to aquire human-based data on effects of the signal” as “high priority.”

“[T]he future course of action must include a study of human response to non-ionizing radiation in low level fields and with the specific modulations employed in the primate exposure tests,” another page reads.

“Definitive research in this area will also require work with human subjects,” another says.

‘Saratoga’ Study Confirms Human Experimentation

The Saratoga Experiment, conducted aboard the USS Saratoga as part of Project Pandora under the experimental protocol called “Big Boy,” studied the effects of microwave radiation on humans by dividing sailors into three groups based on their expected exposure levels to radar emissions.

The sailors were not informed they were part of the radiation study.

According to the document, “three groups of ship’s crew were selected: a) Flight deck crew (eight in number) with the highest levels of exposure expected, b) Hangared deck crew (fifteen in number) with low levels expected, c) Lookout crews (eight in number) with no exposure expected,” confirming direct human involvement.

Additional evidence of human testing includes blood sample collection for double-blind studies, as noted: “Blood studies from Saratoga crew were discussed... Twenty-one samples were recovered at San Juan... coded for double-blind studies.”

Furthermore, prolonged exposure was highlighted when the document reported that “the ‘lookouts’ are in the direct line of sight of the search radars for four hours at a time.”

These findings demonstrate the extent to which human participants were exposed during the study, raising ethical concerns about the safety and oversight of such experiments.

The revelations shatter any illusion that directed-energy research was a distant, speculative endeavor.

Instead, they expose a calculated, decades-long agenda to harness microwave radiation for behavior control—testing on humans without consent and hiding behind national security as justification.

The question isn’t whether such weapons exist but how far the government is willing to go to wield them.

And whether they’re being used on us today.

