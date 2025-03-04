A new Florida bill filed last month, HB 525, seeks to mandate clear labeling for food products containing vaccines or vaccine materials—or potentially ban the practice altogether.

For years, researchers have been exploring the potential of turning edible plants like lettuce and spinach into mRNA vaccine production systems.

The new bill, introduced by Florida Representative Monique Miller (R-33), aims to classify vaccine-containing food as a drug, requiring it to be regulated accordingly.

It has now advanced to the Health Professions & Programs Subcommittee.

“It is vital that the citizens of Florida know and understand what is in their food,” Rep. Miller stated in an official filing.

“We are seeing an uptick in vaccine materials integrated into food. That food must be subject to the same regulation as a vaccine. To do otherwise undermines medical freedom, and the basic decency of consumer transparency. This legislation will classify food with vaccines injected into it as drugs which will strengthen regulatory oversight, and ensure informed consent on the part of the consumers. The Senate is considering an Amendment to make this an outright ban on vaccines in food.”

HB 525 does not introduce any new penalties for failing to label vaccine-containing foods, but it subjects violators to existing penalties under Florida law for misbranding drugs or food, which can include fines, product seizures, and other enforcement actions.

What HB 525 Would Do

If passed, HB 525 would amend Florida Statutes 499.003, 499.007, and 500.11, altering the legal definition of “drug” to include “food as defined in s. 500.03 which contains a vaccine or vaccine material.”

This means any food containing a vaccine or vaccine material would be considered a drug under the Florida Drug and Cosmetic Act and require specific labeling requirements to avoid being classified as “misbranded.”

The bill defines “vaccine or vaccine material” as “a substance authorized or approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration which is intended for use in humans to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against disease and which is prepared from the causative agent of a disease, its products, or a synthetic substitute and is treated to act as an antigen without inducing the disease.”

Under Section 2 of the bill, a food product is misbranded if “it is a food as defined in s. 500.03 and contains a vaccine or vaccine material, but its label does not bear, in type of uniform size and prominence, the words ‘contains vaccine or vaccine material’ and does not specify that the food is classified as a drug under the Florida Drug and Cosmetic Act.”

Similarly, Section 3 amends Florida Statute 500.11 to classify any unlabeled food containing vaccines or vaccine materials as misbranded, stating: “If it contains a vaccine or vaccine material as defined in s. 499.003, unless its label bears, in type of uniform size and prominence, the words ‘contains vaccine or vaccine material’ and specifies that the food is classified as a drug under the Florida Drug and Cosmetic Act.”

HB 525 does not currently ban the practice of integrating vaccines into food—but an amendment in the Florida Senate could change that.

According to Rep. Miller, “The Senate is considering an amendment to make this an outright ban on vaccines in food.”

Where the Bill Stands

HB 525 was filed on February 11, 2025, and referred to the Health Professions & Programs Subcommittee, the Commerce Committee, and the Health & Human Services Committee on February 19, 2025.

With edible vaccine technology increasingly being explored by pharmaceutical companies and research institutions, the bill raises major concerns over informed consent, medical freedom, and regulatory oversight.

If the proposed Senate amendment is adopted, Florida could become the first state to outright ban vaccine-infused food.

The bill is set to take effect on July 1, 2025, if passed.

The coming weeks will determine whether Florida moves forward with stronger labeling requirements—or a full ban.

