A new report is warning that deadly chronic wasting disease (CWD), colloquially referred to as “zombie deer” disease, could have already crossed over into humans—raising alarming questions about whether COVID-19 jab-induced frameshifting might amplify the risk of prion-like diseases.

CWD is fatal to every animal it infects and is currently incurable.

It leaves deer confused, drooling, and unafraid of humans, The Daily Mail explains.

A person could catch the disease just via contact with the saliva, feces, or blood of an infected animal.

“The disease has now been found in wild pigs that eat infected meat, with researchers warning it is steps away from spreading to domestic pigs—and then humans,” according to the report.

Dr. Michael Osterholm, a top infectious diseases researcher at the University of Minnesota, has revealed there is “some limited data now suggesting that feral pigs might be infected.”

“If they can get infected, surely it’s possible domestic swine could also become infected. What would that do to the swine market? What would that do to the cattle market? These are huge issues,” he said.

CWD occurs when prions, proteins typically found in the brain and nervous system, misfold and trigger a chain reaction, causing other prions to misfold.

This cascade disrupts cellular communication, ultimately leading to the disease.

Experts from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources also warn CWD could spread to humans via infected deer that are caught by hunters.

Even if the pork and venison are cooked before consumption, researchers say this would not stop someone from catching the disease because cooking only concentrates the misfolded proteins behind the disease, Daily Mail reports.

“We know that people are being exposed [to CWD] through consumption [of meat] with prions,” Dr. Osterholm stated. “What we don’t understand yet is what would it take for that prion to actually infect that human with ingestion.”

Interestingly, the new report on CWD potentially jumping to humans was published just days after Business Insider revealed bizarre details about the U.S. military’s ‘CONPLAN 8888,’ a contingency plan for a zombie apocalypse.

Could COVID Jab-Induced Frameshifting Cause CWD?

COVID-19 mRNA injections exploit the body’s cellular machinery to produce spike proteins, but they introduce an alarming flaw: frameshifting.

Frameshifting occurs when ribosomes misread the synthetic code modified by N1-methylpseudouridine, causing stalling, skipping genetic “letters,” and creating rogue proteins instead of the intended spike protein.

In up to 30% of cases, these malformed proteins trigger unintended immune responses, a red flag for a technology being hailed as revolutionary but riddled with unexamined risks.

Frameshifting caused by COVID-19 mRNA shots could theoretically pave the way for chronic wasting disease (CWD) or a similar prion-like disorder in humans.

CWD occurs when misfolded prion proteins force normal proteins to adopt a toxic structure, leading to a destructive cascade that destroys brain and nervous system function.

Similarly, frameshifted proteins could act as seeds for prion-like misfolding, mimicking this progression.

Research has already shown immune responses to these malformed proteins, proving they are biologically active and not merely neutral byproducts.

Such proteins could accumulate in the body, particularly in the brain, potentially sparking neurodegenerative processes like those seen in CWD.

Moreover, the growing use of mRNA injections like Merck’s Sequevity in livestock raises alarming questions about the potential for frameshifting errors to induce prion-like diseases, such as CWD, in animals—posing a grave risk to humans who consume their meat.

The implications for public health are dire and demand an urgent, independent investigation into the long-term risks of frameshifting errors in mRNA technology.

